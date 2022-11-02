Reggie Miller Calls Out Hypocrisy Of NBA Players For Not Treating Kyrie Irving The Same As NBA Owners Robert Sarver And Donald Sterling

Credit: Fadeaway World

In the last few years, Kyrie Irving has developed a reputation for being someone who is always surrounded by controversy. Be it about not wanting to get vaccinated, destroying chemistry in the locker room, and now tweeting a link to a movie full of anti-Semitic disinformation.

Since Kyrie's actions, he has been absolutely destroyed by the media. In fact, a few fans even wore "Fight Anti-Semitism" shirts to protest against Kyrie. Over the years, there have been a plethora of controversies around NBA coaches and owners, and most players have always come out and shared their opinions on those.

However, in the case of this recent Kyrie controversy, many players have decided to ignore the matter and continue with their lives.

Reggie Miller Calls Out NBA Players

Former NBA superstar and Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller noted the hypocrisy of the NBA players for not taking action against Kyrie. He pointed out the fact that players have always called out owners for controversies but haven't done the same when it's one of their own.

Via NY Post:

“In years past, this league has been great because the players have led the way and they have strong voices,” Miller said. “When Donald Sterling stepped in it, when Robert Sarver just recently stepped in it, our voices in the basketball community and our players were vocally strong in some type of discipline being handed down — or be gone." “The players have dropped the ball on this case when it’s been one of their own. It’s been crickets,” Miller added. “And it’s disappointing, because this league has been built on the shoulders of the players being advocates. Right is right and wrong is wrong. And if you’re gonna call out owners, and rightfully so, then you’ve got to call out players as well. You can’t go silent in terms of this for Kyrie Irving. I want to hear the players and their strong opinions as well, just as we heard about Robert Sarver and Donald Sterling.”

Miller's point is absolutely correct and despite the NBPA releasing a statement about anti-Semitism having no place in our society, they never mentioned the name of Kyrie Irving in the statement.

If the controversy around Kyrie gets out of hand, the Nets may be forced to trade Irving to another franchise. But will that be a fair decision if Kyrie comes out again and makes similar comments? There's no way for us to predict that.