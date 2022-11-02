Skip to main content

Reggie Miller Calls Out Hypocrisy Of NBA Players For Not Treating Kyrie Irving The Same As NBA Owners Robert Sarver And Donald Sterling

Reggie Miller Calls Out Hypocrisy Of NBA Players For Not Treating Kyrie Irving The Same As NBA Owners Robert Sarver And Donald Sterling

In the last few years, Kyrie Irving has developed a reputation for being someone who is always surrounded by controversy. Be it about not wanting to get vaccinated, destroying chemistry in the locker room, and now tweeting a link to a movie full of anti-Semitic disinformation. 

Since Kyrie's actions, he has been absolutely destroyed by the media. In fact, a few fans even wore "Fight Anti-Semitism" shirts to protest against Kyrie. Over the years, there have been a plethora of controversies around NBA coaches and owners, and most players have always come out and shared their opinions on those.

However, in the case of this recent Kyrie controversy, many players have decided to ignore the matter and continue with their lives.

Reggie Miller Calls Out NBA Players

Former NBA superstar and Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller noted the hypocrisy of the NBA players for not taking action against Kyrie. He pointed out the fact that players have always called out owners for controversies but haven't done the same when it's one of their own.

Via NY Post:

“In years past, this league has been great because the players have led the way and they have strong voices,” Miller said. “When Donald Sterling stepped in it, when Robert Sarver just recently stepped in it, our voices in the basketball community and our players were vocally strong in some type of discipline being handed down — or be gone."

“The players have dropped the ball on this case when it’s been one of their own. It’s been crickets,” Miller added. “And it’s disappointing, because this league has been built on the shoulders of the players being advocates. Right is right and wrong is wrong. And if you’re gonna call out owners, and rightfully so, then you’ve got to call out players as well. You can’t go silent in terms of this for Kyrie Irving. I want to hear the players and their strong opinions as well, just as we heard about Robert Sarver and Donald Sterling.”

Miller's point is absolutely correct and despite the NBPA releasing a statement about anti-Semitism having no place in our society, they never mentioned the name of Kyrie Irving in the statement.

If the controversy around Kyrie gets out of hand, the Nets may be forced to trade Irving to another franchise. But will that be a fair decision if Kyrie comes out again and makes similar comments? There's no way for us to predict that.

YOU MAY LIKE

Reggie Miller Calls Out Hypocrisy Of NBA Players For Not Treating Kyrie Irving The Same As NBA Owners Robert Sarver And Donald Sterling
NBA Media

Reggie Miller Calls Out Hypocrisy Of NBA Players For Not Treating Kyrie Irving The Same As NBA Owners Robert Sarver And Donald Sterling

By Aikansh Chaudhary
ESPN Insider Urges The Brooklyn Nets To Trade Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving After Firing Steve Nash
NBA Media

ESPN Insider Urges The Brooklyn Nets To Trade Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving After Firing Steve Nash

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas Posts A Clear Message That He Wants To Leave The Team
NBA Media

Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas Posts A Clear Message That He Wants To Leave The Team

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Forced Serge Ibaka To Wear His Nike Freak 4 Shoes
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Forced Serge Ibaka To Wear His Nike Freak 4 Shoes

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments

By Gautam Varier
Zach Lowe Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Winning Just One Playoff Series In The Last Three Seasons
NBA Media

Zach Lowe Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Winning Just One Playoff Series In The Last Three Seasons

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Analyst Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Wanting To Hire Ime Udoka: "None Of That Was A Red Flag For The Nets."
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Wanting To Hire Ime Udoka: "None Of That Was A Red Flag For The Nets."

By Gautam Varier
Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Patrick Beverley Praises Russell Westbrook After He Accepted Lakers' Bench Role: "It's Not About Who Starts The Game, It's About Who Finishes."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Praises Russell Westbrook After He Accepted Lakers' Bench Role: "It's Not About Who Starts The Game, It's About Who Finishes."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen Curry Blasted The Referees After Jimmy Butler's Foul On Him Was Overturned
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Blasted The Referees After Jimmy Butler's Foul On Him Was Overturned

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan vs. Shaquille O'Neal: Who Earned More Money In Their NBA Career?
NBA

Michael Jordan vs. Shaquille O'Neal: Who Earned More Money In Their NBA Career?

By Eddie Bitar
NBA Rumors: 3 Surprising Trades That Could Happen Soon
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: 3 Surprising Trades That Could Happen Soon

By Eddie Bitar
The Superteam That Would Beat Isiah Thomas' All-Time Team In A 7-Game Series
NBA

The Superteam That Would Beat Isiah Thomas' All-Time Team In A 7-Game Series

By Nick Mac
Shawn Marion Gives Honest Advice To Steve Nash After Being Fired By The Nets
NBA Media

Shawn Marion Gives Honest Advice To Steve Nash After Being Fired By The Nets

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Roast Kevin Durant For Saying He Enjoyed Working With Steve Nash: "The Funniest Liar In The NBA"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Kevin Durant For Saying He Enjoyed Working With Steve Nash: "The Funniest Liar In The NBA"

By Gautam Varier
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
NBA Media

Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout

By Divij Kulkarni