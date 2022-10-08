Skip to main content

Richard Jefferson Claims He Would Have Fired The Entire Video Staff After Clash Video Between Draymond And Poole Goes Viral

The recent altercation video between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole has taken the NBA by storm. Given that the two stars were pivotal stars in the Golden State Warriors championship run, seeing the two stars get into a fight was quite a stunning video to witness.

Although it seemed like the two were just having a regular back-and-forth of sorts, things escalated quickly as Green rushed towards Poole and bumped him on the chest. Seconds later, it was Draymond who took a swing at the guard and almost knocked him out cold. Given such a shocking revelation, the repercussions might turn out to be massive.

While the video was certainly a shocking sight for many, another shocker for the organization was that the video was leaked in the first place. Given that only a select few people had the access to the altercation between Green and Poole, the fact that TMZ got access to the same was shocking.

Richard Jefferson recently reacted to the clip. In a recent tweet, the former champion claimed that we would have fired the entire video staff if he would have been with the Warriors.

Although there have been multiple reports of teammates clashing, rarely have we seen two players clashing with each other. Given that we are seeing two prominent players in Poole and Green fighting against one another, the Golden State Warriors will be diligent in finding who leaked the video.

As far as the players are concerned, it will be interesting how the Warriors approach this situation. While there were reports that the Dubs might eventually punish Green, the video being public will only speed the process. As far as Poole is concerned many Warriors' players have come out in support of the guard and rightly so.

Can the defending champions somehow keep the team together despite all the ongoing controversy?

