Richard Jefferson Protects Jordan Poole, Gives Some Insights About Draymond Green: "I Was On The Team When Dray Got Drafted. Trust Me Everyone Gets A Little Different When The Bag Coming."

The presence of good veterans on the team is something that can never be understated. The Golden State Warriors have understood that, and they have some pretty good veterans on the team. While Stephen Curry is hands down the best player on the team, the likes of Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala are important players as well.

Fans may not see their contribution in the box score, but they are important for keeping the young folks in check while obviously keeping the morale of the team high.

The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Draymond Green, is certainly someone who understands the role. In fact, he has been fulfilling it for the Dubs for several years now.

But at times, the 32-year-old tends to lose his temper. Most recently, this happened when Draymond Green reportedly punched Jordan Poole during the Warriors' practice session.

Richard Jefferson Takes Jordan Poole's Side

There have been many rumors about the root cause of this fight. Most believe that it was due to Jordan Poole's reportedly changing behavior toward his teammates since he is on the verge of signing a huge contract extension with the Warriors.

Considering the fact that Poole had a breakout year last season, it's no surprise that there's been a slight change in his behavior. In fact, former NBA player Richard Jefferson took JP's side and even pointed out that Draymond Green himself has changed a lot over the years.

I was on the team when Dray got drafted. Trust me EVERYONE gets a little different when the bag coming. Dray and I were no different. That being said, this isn’t how you check someone though.

While it may seem like Jefferson has completely ignored Green's side of the story, it's not true. If anything, he praised Green for being a great veteran, but only when he kept his emotions in check.

Dray IS A VET. A pretty damn good one when he keeps his emotions in check. I look forward to hearing the story.

As of now, there are a lot of rumors about what has actually happened during the Warriors' practice. Things will be clearer once Poole or Green comes out and clear the air about the rumors. Then only the fans of the Golden State Warriors can get a good night's sleep.

