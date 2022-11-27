Skip to main content

Richard Jefferson Says LeBron James 'Would Appreciate' Playing With The Brooklyn Nets Roster

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have been heavily criticized for their changing season, looking hot and cold depending on the day, and struggling to win consistently. These Nets were seen as the best version of this team since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined them, but once again, they've been unable to play well. 

The front office decided to part ways with Steve Nash and named Jacque Vaughn as their new head coach, a decision that changed things for the Nets, who now are showing a better face. 

Still, this hasn't stopped critics, who have been on Kevin Durant's back for a while now. Recently, a former NBA player-turned-analyst talked about the Nets and made a big claim about LeBron James and the chance of playing for the Nets. 

Richard Jefferson, who is a good friend of the King, claimed that he would appreciate being a part of these Brooklyn Nets given the type of roster they have, which would make life a lot easier for James. Talking on the Ryen Russillo podcast, the 2016 NBA champion had this to say:

“It’s all kind of there. I guarantee you that LeBron James if you would have taken Kevin Durant off of this team [Nets] and put LeBron James on this team, LeBron James would have greatly appreciated this roster.

"He would greatly have appreciated this roster versus the roster [Lakers] that he’s currently working with right now. I’m talking about talent, with the shooting, the versatility because that’s what he craves.”

It would be interesting to see how LeBron fares on a team like the 2022-23 Brooklyn Team, who have many shooters, and players who can score at their will while also facilitating things for their teammates. Of course, they would struggle a little on the defensive end of the ball, but they have also shown that they can do that under the right coach. 

In recent days, Kevin Durant was linked with a shocking move to the Los Angeles Lakers, and now fans are talking about LeBron going to the Nets, which hasn't been discussed a lot. 

