Richard Jefferson Says The 2016-17 Cleveland Cavaliers Didn't Try During The Regular Season: "We Were On Some Bulls–t."

Credit: Sam Sharpe -- USA TODAY

The path to success is never a smooth ride -- and in the NBA, the journey is never easy. Even for a team like the 2016-17 Cleveland Cavaliers, who made the Finals after winning the title a year earlier, they found themselves struggling to hold a top-two spot in the East before finishing 51-31 on the season.

Looking back on that campaign, former Cavs swingman Richard Jefferson got real on that team and used them as an example to highlight just how hard winning really is in the NBA.

“My point is that we barely won 50 games, and we were probably the best team in the league just because we were on some bulls—,” Jefferson said. “So, I’m saying it’s hard to win games. It’s hard to win games. We had the best player in the world on our team and all this s—, but if you can’t move as a cohesive unit, it is one of the worst experiences that you can be a part of in sports.”

The Cavs had just come off winning the title that summer, which means it was the first season of the Kevin Durant dynasty in Golden State. While James would lead his Cavs to the Finals that year, they were no match for the Dubs, who were at the absolute peak of their powers that season.

Still, RJ's words seem especially relevant today, considering how many of the NBA's elite-level teams have been struggling out of the gate.

Richard Jefferson Says Winning Is Hard As Many Top-Level Teams Struggle To Start The Season

In Los Angeles, both the Clippers and Lakers have looked old, slow, and borderline lethargic. Combined, they have a 7-10 record despite having some of the best talent in the sport.

Of course, there's also the defending champs, who are just 3-7 to start the year. On paper, they look really solid, but problems with the bench and on the defensive end have led to some concerning losses for the franchise.

And, finally, there are the pitiful Nets, who are probably the most talented (and most disappointing) out of all the teams. Despite all the guys they have available, the chemistry has been completely out of whack, which is no mystery given how chaotic things have been for them lately.

The point is, succeeding at the highest level of this sport is no easy task, not even for the best of the best. Oftentimes, it takes a combination of skill, strategy, and a whole lot of luck to be the last ones standing when it's all said and done.