Skip to main content

Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"

Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"

Robert Horry isn't someone who was ever going to go down as one of the greats of the game but there is no denying that the man is a winner. Horry was a crucial role player on championship teams for much of his career, as he won 7 NBA titles, which is still the most for any player who wasn't a part of those dynastic Celtics teams of the 1950s and 1960s.

Horry is well remembered for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs, but his career began with the Houston Rockets in 1992. It was there that Horry would win his first 2 championships, but he very well could have ended up with the Lakers right from the start.

Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson

Horry generated a fair bit of interest prior to that 1992 Draft as numerous teams brought him in for tryouts. One of those teams was the Lakers and Horry revealed that they had a big surprise for him during the session. 

"When I was doing my tryouts to come into the league, you had to fly to all these different teams. I got here to L.A. and they said, 'Oh we're going to make you play 1-on-1 with someone.' and I'm like 'Yeah ok.' I think it's another guy that they are looking at and out walks Magic and I'm like 'Oh Sh**!' and I'm trying to be cool and calm but I'm like 'Me and Magic Johnson are about to play 1-on-1.' So we're playing 1-on-1 right? I'm telling you I just want to block his shot, right? Man, I'm almost throwing my shoulder outta socket trying to block his shot and I don't think the dude ever jumped over 2 inches and wore my ass out! After I left that thing I was like, 'I gotta get smarter.' It ain't about the physical attributes, you have to be a smart player."

Magic had been forced into retirement in 1991 after testing positive for HIV but he proved to be too much for young Horry to deal with. Johnson wasn't someone who relied too much on athleticism and this experience proved to be a valuable lesson for Horry, that he had to play smarter as Magic did.

The Lakers, even if they wanted to, didn't get the chance to draft him as the Rockets snapped him up at 11th while they had the 15th pick. He would eventually end up on the Lakers in 1997 where he would make a name for himself as a big shot-taker and maker, justifying the nickname "Big Shot Rob". Horry clearly knows a thing or two about shot selection and he has been quite critical of the Lakers' shot selection recently. He also took a shot at Anthony Davis for his reluctance to play as a center and clearly isn't too happy with what he's seeing from his former team right now.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"
NBA Media

Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Is The Second Worst 3-Point Shooter In The NBA
NBA Media

LeBron James Is The Second Worst 3-Point Shooter In The NBA

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Myles O'Neal Pranked His Dad Shaquille O'Neal With Cheetos On A Private Airplane
NBA Media

Myles O'Neal Pranked His Dad Shaquille O'Neal With Cheetos On A Private Airplane

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Skip Bayless Slams 37-Year-Old LeBron James After Loss Against The Cavaliers
NBA Media

Skip Bayless Slams 37-Year-Old LeBron James After Loss Against The Cavaliers

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fan Suggests A Blockbuster Trade For Kyrie Irving: "I’d Take That Trade Easily."
NBA Media

NBA Fan Suggests A Blockbuster Trade For Kyrie Irving: "I’d Take That Trade Easily."

By Divij Kulkarni
Former Knicks Head Coach Thinks It's Shame The Nets Fired Steve Nash: "He's A Model For What We Say We Want In Leadership..."
NBA Media

Former Knicks Head Coach Thinks It's Shame The Nets Fired Steve Nash: "He's A Model For What We Say We Want In Leadership"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Bill Simmons Says Anthony Davis May Be Available In Trade Talks
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says Anthony Davis May Be Available In Trade Talks

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Sounds Pissed Off After He Watched Just 20 Minutes Of "Untold" Operation Flagrant Foul
NBA Media

LeBron James Sounds Pissed Off After He Watched Just 20 Minutes Of "Untold" Operation Flagrant Foul

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Anthony Edwards Totally Ignored His Teammates And Didn't Want To Move An Inch During A Play: "This Is A Big Disappointment"
NBA Media

Anthony Edwards Totally Ignored His Teammates And Didn't Want To Move An Inch During A Play: "This Is A Big Disappointment"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Think The Los Angeles Lakers Are Not Even A Playoff Team: "LeBron James Is Not A Top 3 Player Anymore."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think The Los Angeles Lakers Are Not Even A Playoff Team: "LeBron James Is Not A Top 3 Player Anymore."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Anthony Davis Declined To Speak To The Media After The Game, NBA Fans Started With Speculation
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Declined To Speak To The Media After The Game, NBA Fans Started With Speculation

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Makes Baffling Comment After Lakers Loss: "I Don't Know Whose Job It Is To Distribute The Ball."

By Nico Martinez
Clippers Fans Sound The Alarm After Latest Kawhi Leonard Injury Update
NBA Media

Clippers Fans Sound The Alarm After Latest Kawhi Leonard Injury Update

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Pays Tribute To Migos' After Death Of Takeoff: "I Was Listening To Those Guys My First Year With The Heat In 2010"
NBA Media

LeBron James Pays Tribute To Migos' After Death Of Takeoff: "I Was Listening To Those Guys My First Year With The Heat In 2010"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Brooklyn Nets Are Pleased With Jacque Vaughn After Reports Of Good Locker Room Culture
NBA Media

Brooklyn Nets Are Pleased With Jacque Vaughn After Reports Of Good Locker Room Culture

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Charlotte Hornets Consulting Steve Nash For Advice After Nets' Dismissal
NBA Media

Charlotte Hornets Consulting Steve Nash For Advice After Nets' Dismissal

By Ishaan Bhattacharya