Skip to main content

Robin Lopez Seems To Be The First NBA Player Who Stands Up Against Kyrie Irving

Robin Lopez Seems To Be The First NBA Player Who Stands Up Against Kyrie Irving

Robin Lopez pulled a move that makes him unofficially the first active player to publicly disagree with the Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving on the promotion of his antisemitism.

While he didn't post anything directly, he retweeted Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's post. His act came hours before Irving was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets.

While much of the league's players did remain silent even as the Net's guard's controversy took Twitter by storm, Abdul-Jabbar wrote in his article:

He captioned the post:

If it’s happening in the news, I’m mostly likely going to comment on it… so here you go with my latest take.

 In the article, he wrote:

"There’s little hope that he will change because he's insulated by fame and money and surrounded by yes-people," the Hall of Famer opined. "There is no motivation to learn how to distinguish propaganda from facts."

After the initial post, the NBA finally released a statement addressing the player directly. Meanwhile, the Nets suspended Irving for five games without pay.

Kyrie Irving Issues An Apology Following His Suspension

While Lopez took a more subtle approach to express his displeasure on the issue, there was a more detailed explanation by Irving as he issued an apology on Instagram.

Prior to the suspension, he spoke with reporters for the second time since retweeting the documentary, and Irving not only didn’t say he was sorry but never directly responded when asked if he had anti-Semitic beliefs. You can read his apology below:

“While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibility for my actions,” Irving wrote. “I am grateful to have a big platform, to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.

“To all Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.

“I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against anti-[Semitism] by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am.”

While Lopez will suit up for Cleveland Cavaliers, Irving will now miss a few more games for the Brooklyn Nets as they gear up to face the Washington Wizards next.

YOU MAY LIKE

Robin Lopez Seems To Be The First NBA Player Who Stands Up Against Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Robin Lopez Seems To Be The First NBA Player Who Stands Up Against Kyrie Irving

By Aaron Abhishek
Kyrie Irving Issues Apology For Promoting Anti-Semitic Film: "I Am Deeply Sorry"
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Issues Apology For Making Post With An Anti-Semitic Film: "I Am Deeply Sorry"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James On Zion Williamson: "He's Going To Be Great In This League For A Long Time..."
NBA Media

LeBron James On Zion Williamson: "He's Going To Be Great In This League For A Long Time..."

By Aaron Abhishek
Golden State Warriors Have 3 Of The Worst Players In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Have 3 Of The Worst Players In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Enes Kanter Slams NBA And Adam Silver For “Double Standards”
NBA Media

Enes Kanter Slams NBA And Adam Silver For “Double Standards”

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Insider Thinks Kyrie Irving Has Played His Last Game For The Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

NBA Insider Thinks Kyrie Irving Has Played His Last Game For The Brooklyn Nets

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving Missing 128 Games For The Brooklyn Nets: “He’ll Be Better In China.”
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving Missing 128 Games For The Brooklyn Nets: “He’ll Be Better In China.”

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Brutally Roast Kevin Durant For Leaving The Warriors For Kyrie Irving And The Nets: "KD Really Fumbled Winning More Championships"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Brutally Roast Kevin Durant For Leaving The Warriors For Kyrie Irving And The Nets: "KD Really Fumbled Winning More Championships"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
draymodn young players
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says Warriors Young Players Have To Get Better After Team Suffers Tough Loss Against Magic

By Lee Tran
kyrie nash
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Disregarded Steve Nash's Playcalls 10 Times During One Of The Coach's Final Games With The Team

By Lee Tran
James Harden and OG Anunoby
NBA Media

OG Anunoby Wants The DPOY Award: "Always Thought I Was The Best Defender In The League."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"
NBA Media

The Anti-Defamation League Will No Longer Accept Kyrie Irving's $500,000 Donation: "Kyrie Feels No Accountability..."

By Lee Tran
Nikola Jokic Passes Wilt Chamberlain To Become Center With Most Triple Doubles
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Passes Wilt Chamberlain To Become Center With Most Triple-Doubles

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kanye West Attacks Shaquille O'Neal And Amar'e Stoudemire For Criticizing Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kanye West Attacks Shaquille O'Neal And Amar'e Stoudemire For Criticizing Kyrie Irving

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Giannis Antetokounmpo Looks Back On His Debut At Madison Square Garden: "Now That I've Been Around For 10 Years, I'll Probably Be More Scared Now."
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Looks Back On His Debut At Madison Square Garden: "Now That I've Been Around For 10 Years, I'll Probably Be More Scared Now."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Golden State Warriors Fall To Shocking 4th Consecutive Loss Against The Orlando Magic: "They Look Dysfunctional"
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Fall To Shocking 4th Consecutive Loss Against The Orlando Magic: "They Look Dysfunctional"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya