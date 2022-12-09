Ron Harper Had A Savage Take On The Indiana Pacers Having No Banners During 2000 NBA Finals: "Unless They Steal One From Some Other Team"

Ron Harper had a savage mindset during the 2000 NBA Finals, and it came to the fore after the Los Angeles Lakers lost Game 3 to the Indiana Pacers.

Not the one to take a loss lightly, a smarting Harper resolved that the Pacers would not be having a banner going up their arena that year, no matter the cost.

A fan shared the five-time NBA champion's quote ahead of Game 4 on Twitter to give a glimpse of his tough mentality.



2000 NBA Finals, @HARPER04_5 quote before Game 4 🔥🔥 #NBA #Lakers #Pacers

"It's a nice roof. Lots of interesting beams. But no championship banners. And they're not going to get one here either unless they steal one from some other team.

In the end, it was the Lakers who won the series 4-2. Harper spent two seasons with Los Angeles averaging 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

As for the Pacers, they are yet to win an NBA Championship since. They have three ABA titles to their name but are one of the teams yet to clinch the elusive silverware.

Ron Harper Finds A Place In Scottie Pippen's All-Time Starting Five

Such was Ron Harper's versatility and dominance in his prime years, that Chicago Bulls stars had a place for his teammate in his all-time starting five.

Speaking to Tzvi Machlin of The Spun, Pippen picked himself along with two of the Bulls legends, Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman. His final two were again Chicago players Toni Kukoc and Harper.

The Spun: People always wanna know who would make up their all-time starting 5. Do you have an all-time five in mind? Pippen: I would take me, Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman and give me two of anybody. The Spun: Two of ANYBODY? Pippen: You know what, I’ll take Toni Kukoc and Ron Harper. I think that’s the greatest team of all-time.

Prior to suiting up for the Bulls, Harper was a prolific scorer for the Los Angeles Clippers, but he was a phenomenon whose name did the rounds in a coming-of-age Cleveland Cavaliers side.

He averaged 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists during his time with Chicago. The numbers with the Lakers and the Bulls might not seem much, but his value as an impact player made him a vital component for the decorated franchises and their title runs.

