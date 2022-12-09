Skip to main content

Ron Harper Had A Savage Take On The Indiana Pacers Having No Banners During 2000 NBA Finals: "Unless They Steal One From Some Other Team"

Ron Harper Had A Savage Take On The Indiana Pacers Having No Banners During 2000 NBA Finals: "Unless They Steal One From Some Other Team"

Ron Harper had a savage mindset during the 2000 NBA Finals, and it came to the fore after the Los Angeles Lakers lost Game 3 to the Indiana Pacers.

Not the one to take a loss lightly, a smarting Harper resolved that the Pacers would not be having a banner going up their arena that year, no matter the cost.

A fan shared the five-time NBA champion's quote ahead of Game 4 on Twitter to give a glimpse of his tough mentality.

2000 NBA Finals, @HARPER04_5 quote before Game 4 🔥🔥 #NBA #Lakers #Pacers

"It's a nice roof. Lots of interesting beams. But no championship banners. And they're not going to get one here either unless they steal one from some other team.

In the end, it was the Lakers who won the series 4-2. Harper spent two seasons with Los Angeles averaging 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

As for the Pacers, they are yet to win an NBA Championship since. They have three ABA titles to their name but are one of the teams yet to clinch the elusive silverware. 

Ron Harper Finds A Place In Scottie Pippen's All-Time Starting Five

Such was Ron Harper's versatility and dominance in his prime years, that Chicago Bulls stars had a place for his teammate in his all-time starting five.

Speaking to Tzvi Machlin of The Spun, Pippen picked himself along with two of the Bulls legends, Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman. His final two were again Chicago players Toni Kukoc and Harper.

The Spun: People always wanna know who would make up their all-time starting 5. Do you have an all-time five in mind?

Pippen: I would take me, Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman and give me two of anybody.

The Spun: Two of ANYBODY?

Pippen: You know what, I’ll take Toni Kukoc and Ron Harper. I think that’s the greatest team of all-time.

Prior to suiting up for the Bulls, Harper was a prolific scorer for the Los Angeles Clippers, but he was a phenomenon whose name did the rounds in a coming-of-age Cleveland Cavaliers side. 

He averaged 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists during his time with Chicago. The numbers with the Lakers and the Bulls might not seem much, but his value as an impact player made him a vital component for the decorated franchises and their title runs.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Ron Harper Had A Savage Take On The Indiana Pacers Having No Banners During 2000 NBA Finals: "Unless They Steal One From Some Other Team"
NBA Media

Ron Harper Had A Savage Take On The Indiana Pacers Having No Banners During 2000 NBA Finals: "Unless They Steal One From Some Other Team"

By Aaron Abhishek
Jayson Tatum Says The Celtics Players Weren't Satisfied After The Win Against The Suns
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Says The Celtics Players Weren't Satisfied After The Win Against The Suns

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Carmelo Anthony And DeMarcus Cousins Lead The List Of The Top Remaining NBA Free Agents
NBA Media

Carmelo Anthony And DeMarcus Cousins Lead The List Of The Top Remaining NBA Free Agents

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Linked Up With Drake After Lakers Loss To Toronto Raptors
NBA Media

LeBron James Linked Up With Drake After Lakers Loss To Toronto Raptors

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jordan Poole's Massive 4-Year $140 Million Contract Is Actually Full Of Unrealistic Incentives: $1 Mil Per Season For MVP And DPOY
NBA Media

Warriors Guard Jordan Poole Savagely Roasts Fan Who DM'd Him After Losing His Bet On Final Play

By Nico Martinez
Fans Debate How Many Titles Kobe Bryant Would Have Won If The Chris Paul Trade Wasn't Vetoed
NBA Media

Fans Debate How Many Titles Kobe Bryant Would Have Won If The Chris Paul Trade Wasn't Vetoed

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Warriors Forward Accused Of Rape In New Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
NBA Media

Warriors Forward Accused Of Sexual Harassment In New Lawsuit

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Chris Paul Remembers Blake Griffin And The Lob City Clippers: "I Don’t Think Anybody Has Been As Explosive."
NBA Media

Chris Paul Remembers Blake Griffin And The Lob City Clippers: "I Don’t Think Anybody Has Been As Explosive."

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Breaks His Silence On Brittney Griner’s Release
NBA Media

LeBron James Breaks His Silence On Brittney Griner’s Release

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Donovan Mitchell
NBA Media

NBA Radio Host Explains Why Donovan Mitchell Should Be Ahead Of Anthony Davis In MVP Race This Season

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson Calling The Boston Celtics The Best Team In The League
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson Calling The Boston Celtics The Best Team In The League

By Aaron Abhishek
Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"
NBA Media

Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Fans React To Brittney Griner Coming Home After 10 Months Of Being In Prison
NBA Media

Fans React To Brittney Griner Coming Home After 10 Months Of Being In Prison

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Patrick Ewing Was Pissed Off At Knicks Fans In 1996: "They Support You One Minute, Then If Something Goes Wrong, They Jump Off The Bandwagon."
NBA Media

Patrick Ewing Was Pissed Off At Knicks Fans In 1996: "They Support You One Minute, Then If Something Goes Wrong, They Jump Off The Bandwagon."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Stephen Curry Picking Himself Over Michael Jordan, LeBron James And Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Stephen Curry Picking Himself Over Michael Jordan, LeBron James And Kobe Bryant

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant Humbly Admits He Tries To Copy Kobe Bryant And Michael Jordan On The Court
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Humbly Admits He Tries To Copy Kobe Bryant And Michael Jordan On The Court

By Aikansh Chaudhary