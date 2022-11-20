Skip to main content

Rudy Gobert Sent A Strong Message To The Timberwolves After Winning Three Games In A Row

Rudy Gobert wants his team to continue the good run after a tough start to their 2022-23 season.

The Timberwolves won their third straight game on Saturday with a 112-109 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. It was Anthony Edwards who topped off with 25 points with five rebounds and as many assists. D’Angelo Russell chipped in 19 points, 2 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Gobert may not have had a great night scoring just 8 points, but had 13 rebounds to his name, and soon after their win, he took to Twitter to show how pleased he was with the showing.

"3 in a row. Let’s keep building."

Gobert was one of the blockbuster trades this season and averages 13.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

Minnesota Timberwolves Look For Consistency

With a reliable Rudy Gobert in their ranks, the Minnesota Timberwolves were looked at as one of the teams to watch out for, but chemistry and cohesion were some of the major challenges they faced at the start of the season.

Recently, NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor revealed that Edwards passes to Gobert less than twice a game, and the two just haven't gelled much so far. However, Gobert said he believed in the former's defensive abilities. According to ESPN:

"He's shown me that he can be an All-Defensive player if he puts his mind to it." I've been on his ass a little bit about off-the-ball [defense]. He's very competitive. He's probably one of the best on-ball defenders I've seen when he takes it to heart and he's guarding a really good player."

The addition of the French superstar was to make the Timberwolves bona fide title contenders — a fact that Gobert himself made clear at the start of the season. As they now look to make solid strides, Minnesota will look to be more consistent. They play the Miami Heat next.

