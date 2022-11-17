Rudy Gobert Was Upset Because No One Passed Him The Ball And Then Karl-Anthony Towns Responded By Assisting Him For Easy Points

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a massive trade in the offseason that saw the team push its chips into the middle of the pot and acquire Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. Gobert is a generational defensive player and was supposed to be the ideal center for Karl-Anthony Towns to play a bigger offensive role.

The fit has looked clunky and awkward so far, with Gobert's arrival specifically impeding Anthony Edwards. There is tension around the team already, as Gobert was getting frustrated on-court during the Wolves' win over the Magic over not getting passed the ball when he had a post mismatch.

Gobert aired his frustration on-court and made no effort to protect the rim during a layup attempt. This led to Karl-Anthony Towns ensuring Gobert was involved in the next few possessions to get the team on the same page again.

Throwing a temper tantrum over not getting passed the ball isn't the best thing to do. However, if the team responds to it by accepting that behavior, it shouldn't be an issue. KAT is trying to manage the volatile personalities and made a show of support in those possessions by not antagonizing Gobert to keep him focused on the game.

Are The Timberwolves Going To Be A Threat?

Heading into this season, many were intimidated by the thought of the Wolves running a two-center lineup due to the versatility of KAT and Gobert. However, it hasn't worked out as well as expected, with Gobert and KAT often struggling to find space in the paint and restricting Edwards from it even more. Edwards being disconnected from the team at times doesn't help either.

Their recent spot of good form means that they definitely can perfect their style of play as the season progresses. Gobert guarantees paint defensive domination in the regular season, while KAT is one of the most versatile offensive big men since Dirk Nowitzki. There's magic to be had, and KAT helping Gobert proves that the team is aware of it as well.

