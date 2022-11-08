Russell Westbrook And LeBron James Smile On The Bench While Anthony Davis Looks Disappointed

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to struggle this season. Following a blowout defeat against the Utah Jazz, the organization has now fallen to a record of 2-8. With each passing game, it's becoming obvious that the Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook is simply not enough for the Lakers to win games.

In the 139-116 defeat against the Jazz, LeBron sat out of the game due to a sore left foot. But James was still in attendance to support his team. Speaking of that support, it feels like James and Russ have sorted out their differences. In the offseason, many reported that their relationship was broken beyond repair. However, in a clip from the game against the Jazz, James and Westbrook can be seen smiling.

While James and Russ are laughing, Anthony Davis certainly doesn't look happy with the defeat. With rumors of the Lakers potentially making Davis available for trade talks in the future, this is not a good look for the already struggling Lakers.

Russell Westbrook Is Having The Time Of His Life This Season

Even since Darvin Ham took the decision to bench Russell Westbrook, the former NBA MVP has been in elite form. He is putting excellent performances in each game while fulfilling the role of a sixth man for the Purple and Gold.

He did the same against the Jazz and ended up with 22 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists in just 24 minutes. It has become abundantly clear that Russ is no longer the issue for the team.

Since Westbrook has been playing so well, his confidence has skyrocketed as well. He is having fun on the court and has given fans a plethora of hilarious moments in recent games. Even against the Jazz, during one instance, Westbrook hilariously put a booger on Collin Sexton's head.

While it's good to see funny moments from time to time, Lakers Nation still wants their team to win games. At 2-8, the Lakers are on pace to have another disappointing season. The way they are currently playing, there's a very real chance that the franchise may end up missing the postseason once again.

