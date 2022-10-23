Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook Breaks His Silence On Late-Game Three-Pointer Vs. Trail Blazers: "We're Just Trying To Figure It Out..."

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook started off the season on thin ice with the Lakers. Now, just three games into the new season, and that ice is starting to show signs of cracking.

Besides his season debut, Westbrook's play has been pretty poor to start this campaign. Through three games so far, he's averaging 10.5 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 30.4% shooting.

On Sunday, he made his biggest mistake of the season so far, taking (and missing) a long and ill-advised jump shot despite being up by one with less than 30 seconds to play.

The play was highly criticized by many in the NBA world, who are holding firm to the stance that Russ should have held that one to look for a better shot. Even LeBron James seemed perplexed by the decision.

While Russell Westbrook was far from the only reason the Lakers lost that one, he didn't exactly play up to par (10 points on 26% shooting) and missed a late-game three-pointer that let the game slip away.

Fans couldn't help but notice the face of LeBron James, who seemed visibly annoyed and frustrated with the decision.

In the clip, LeBron appears to start a shrugging motion before it cuts off, showing that he was at least somewhat unpleased with Westbrook's shot selection. With 18 seconds left in the game, and plenty still left on the shot clock, he decides to go up and elevate for a shot. He, unsurprisingly, missed, and it was one of the plays that cost his team the game.

Of course, Westbrook was asked directly about the play after the final buzzer, and he provided an explanation for his decision:

Russell Westbrook said that he was looking for a 2-for-1 opportunity when he attempted the midrange shot with 27.3 seconds remaining, and about 18 seconds on the shot clock, and missed it.

As bad as Russ has been so far, he is not the Lakers' biggest problem right now. Through the first few games, it has become clear that the team desperately needs some shooting, which they have been lacking so far this year.

If Rob Pelinka can figure out a way to add some snipers, it could change the game for L.A. in a huge way.

If not, then there's only so far the Lakers can go. Either way, they will have to deal with Westbrook and his questionable decision-making.

