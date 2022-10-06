Russell Westbrook Finally Breaks Silence About Trade Rumors

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with making a major trade to reshape their roster all summer long. It started with the availability of Kyrie Irving and quickly became a search for whatever assets the Lakers could get back for their 2 first-round picks and Westbrook. Speculation of a Westbrook trade has run rampant all season, impacting the star's offseason.

Westbrook answered speculation about him being traded head-on, saying that he is thankful for everything he has been given. As a result, he will focus on competing and keep his head down, and believes that everything will take care of itself.

“I’m super blessed and thankful for what I have and what I’ve been given. I’ve got an unbelievable support system, family, leaning on my faith. Everything else will take care of itself. So, all summer, my whole life, I’ve been hearing the stories about myself. That’s not going to change today. So, nothing new for me. I’m going to continue to keep my head down, focus on competing. And everything else will take care of itself.” (h/t The LA Times)

It looks like Westbrook has altered his game to fit the Lakers better in the preseason, trying to shoot more corner 3s and showing more activity while off the ball.

Will Russell Westbrook End The Season As A Laker?

Westbrook is a Laker right now and will be a Laker when the team opens its season against the Golden State Warriors on the 18th of October. But will he stay on the roster until the end of the season?

If the Lakers have actively tried to move Russ all summer, there is no reason to believe they'll stop now. Until the trade deadline, the Lakers have to keep every option open and trading Westbrook is one of their biggest options. Due to the contract size, the Lakers stand a good chance of getting 2 or more rotational players.

Their unwillingness to give up draft picks and hold off for a better option has kept Westbrook around so far. If the Lakers have a slow start to the season, there is a chance that the Lakers have no choice but to move off Westbrook.