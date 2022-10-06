Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook Finally Breaks Silence About Trade Rumors

Russell Westbrook Finally Breaks Silence About Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with making a major trade to reshape their roster all summer long. It started with the availability of Kyrie Irving and quickly became a search for whatever assets the Lakers could get back for their 2 first-round picks and Westbrook. Speculation of a Westbrook trade has run rampant all season, impacting the star's offseason.

Westbrook answered speculation about him being traded head-on, saying that he is thankful for everything he has been given. As a result, he will focus on competing and keep his head down, and believes that everything will take care of itself. 

“I’m super blessed and thankful for what I have and what I’ve been given. I’ve got an unbelievable support system, family, leaning on my faith. Everything else will take care of itself. So, all summer, my whole life, I’ve been hearing the stories about myself. That’s not going to change today. So, nothing new for me. I’m going to continue to keep my head down, focus on competing. And everything else will take care of itself.” (h/t The LA Times)

It looks like Westbrook has altered his game to fit the Lakers better in the preseason, trying to shoot more corner 3s and showing more activity while off the ball. 

Will Russell Westbrook End The Season As A Laker?

Westbrook is a Laker right now and will be a Laker when the team opens its season against the Golden State Warriors on the 18th of October. But will he stay on the roster until the end of the season?

If the Lakers have actively tried to move Russ all summer, there is no reason to believe they'll stop now. Until the trade deadline, the Lakers have to keep every option open and trading Westbrook is one of their biggest options. Due to the contract size, the Lakers stand a good chance of getting 2 or more rotational players.

Their unwillingness to give up draft picks and hold off for a better option has kept Westbrook around so far. If the Lakers have a slow start to the season, there is a chance that the Lakers have no choice but to move off Westbrook.   

YOU MAY LIKE

Richard Jefferson Protects Jordan Poole, Gives Some Insights About Draymond Green: "I Was on The Team When Dray Got Drafted. Trust Me Everyone Gets A Little Different When The Bag Coming."
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Protects Jordan Poole, Gives Some Insights About Draymond Green: "I Was on The Team When Dray Got Drafted. Trust Me Everyone Gets A Little Different When The Bag Coming."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lamar Odom Blames Drugs As The Reason He Never Got Kids With Khloe Kardashian: "I Was Getting High Like My Sperm Way Off Track But I Was Definitely In There”
NBA Media

Lamar Odom Blames Drugs As The Reason He Never Got Kids With Khloe Kardashian: "I Was Getting High Like My Sperm Way Off Track But I Was Definitely In There”

By Orlando Silva
Brian Windhorst Says Bryce Is More Talented Than Bronny James, But Bronny Wants It More Than His Brother
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Says Bryce Is More Talented Than Bronny James, But Bronny Wants It More Than His Brother

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Bill Simmons And Zach Lowe Speculate About Draymond Green's Future With The Golden State Warriors: "I Am Draymond Green, I Won 4 Rings For You, Where Is My Contract?"
NBA Media

Bill Simmons And Zach Lowe Speculate About Draymond Green's Future With The Golden State Warriors: "I Am Draymond Green, I Won 4 Rings For You, Where Is My Contract?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jamie Foxx Shared A Hilarious Story Of Kobe Bryant Clapping Back At Him After One Year Of Trash Talking Before The 2010 NBA Finals: "Do You Have Some Water? Good, Because You're Going To Choke On My Fifth Ring."
NBA Media

Jamie Foxx Shared A Hilarious Story Of Kobe Bryant Clapping Back At Him After One Year Of Trash Talking Before The 2010 NBA Finals: "Do You Have Some Water? Good, Because You're Going To Choke On My Fifth Ring."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Zach Lowe Doesn't Think Nikola Jokic Can Win Three Straight NBA MVPs: "People Just Hate To Give It To The Same Guy Over And Over Again. That's Why Giannis Wasn't Gonna Win Last Year."
NBA Media

Zach Lowe Doesn't Think Nikola Jokic Can Win Three Straight NBA MVPs: "People Just Hate To Give It To The Same Guy Over And Over Again. That's Why Giannis Wasn't Gonna Win Last Year."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Wants To Own An NBA Team In Las Vegas And He Sent A Clear Message To Commissioner Adam Silver
NBA Media

LeBron James Wants To Own An NBA Team In Las Vegas And He Sent A Clear Message To Commissioner Adam Silver

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Insider Reveals James Harden Left The Brooklyn Nets Because Of Steve Nash, Not Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals James Harden Left The Brooklyn Nets Because Of Steve Nash, Not Kyrie Irving

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Darvin Ham Explains Why Kendrick Nunn Will Play In The Starting Lineup
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Explains Why Kendrick Nunn Will Play In The Starting Lineup

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Has A Chance To Surpass Oscar Schmidt Who Scored The Most Points In Basketball History: King James Is Just 4,065 Points Behind Him
NBA Media

LeBron James Has A Chance To Surpass Oscar Schmidt Who Scored The Most Points In Basketball History: King James Is Just 4,065 Points Behind Him

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Warriors Teammates Have Noticed How Jordan Poole Has Changed His Behaviour Because He Wants To Secure A Lucrative Extension
NBA Media

Warriors Teammates Have Noticed How Jordan Poole Has Changed His Behaviour Because He Wants To Secure A Lucrative Extension

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension
NBA Media

Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Andre Iguodala Made Two Interesting Comments On Twitter About Draymond Green And Jordan Poole's Fight At Warriors' Practice
NBA Media

Andre Iguodala Made Two Interesting Comments On Twitter About Draymond Green And Jordan Poole's Fight At Warriors' Practice

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook Finally Breaks Silence About Trade Rumors
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Finally Breaks Silence About Trade Rumors

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached
NBA Media

Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached

By Orlando Silva