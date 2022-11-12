Russell Westbrook Gets A Tech After Rocking The Baby On Kevin Huerter In Viral Video

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook's resurgence has probably been the lone positive in this awful season for the Los Angeles Lakers. Russ had been completely written off even before the campaign and his blunder against the Blazers earlier in the season seemed to have sealed his fate.

Head coach Darvin Ham decided to have Westbrook come off the bench after the game against Portland and probably not even he could have seen Russ turn things around in this fashion. He is a man reborn in this new bench role as he continues to shine for the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook Gets A Tech After Rocking The Baby On Kevin Huerter

Westbrook had 10 points off the bench in 15 minutes in the first half against the Kings and his final two points came on a tough finish at the rim. After scoring, Russ stared at Kevin Huerter, who had tried to contest the layup, and did the rock the baby celebration on him, which led to a technical foul.

He was perhaps a bit unfortunate to get the technical there but the referees called it for taunting. Westbrook is clearly having a lot of fun on the court right now but he does need to do a better job of taking care of the basketball, as the turnovers are really the only negative when it comes to him at the moment. Things are going so well for him, that the Lakers are receiving trade offers for the former MVP.

If someone would have told you before the season that Russ would be the front-runner for Sixth Man of the Year, then you'd have thought that the Lakers would have a successful season, but we all know that isn't the case. It speaks to how terrible most of his teammates have been but the team is trying to stay optimistic. Westbrook stated that there is still a long way to go while Patrick Beverley's message to the locker room was that they have some heavy hitters coming back.

