Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook: “I Love Seeing My Teammates Flourish, Honestly I Get Joy By Seeing Others Do Great."

Russell Westbrook: “I Love Seeing My Teammates Flourish, Honestly I Get Joy By Seeing Others Do Great."

Considering all the criticism that has come his way since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers, it is great to see Russell Westbrook get some love for once. He deserves all of it, not only for the way he has played these last two games but also for accepting this new bench role.

Russ has thrived in it so far and was instrumental in the Lakers finally getting their first win of the season against the Nuggets. Lakers fans had a lot of love for him after that display and maybe just maybe, this Westbrook experiment in LA might work out.

Russell Westbrook Says He Loves Seeing His Teammates Flourish

He finished with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists in the game and was efficient, as he shot 50% from the field and had just 3 turnovers. Anthony Davis went over to Russ in the locker room to tell him how proud he was that Russ accepted his new role and Westbrook spoke after the game about his mindset when it comes to basketball.

(starts at 2:01 mark):

“One thing that I never will let happen is people outside of my family and people that support me take my joy. I always have fun and embrace this game and embrace the gift I’ve been given to be able to go out and compete. Yes, winning makes you feel better about yourself and when you're losing it's not as much fun. I love seeing my teammates flourish, honestly I get joy by seeing others do great. My whole career, what lifts me up is to see others do well and tonight was that night when guys were making shots, competing and that’s all you can ask for.”

Say what you want about Russ and his game, but he has helped his teammates have a lot of success during his career. Bradley Beal is a great recent example of someone who thrived while playing alongside Westbrook and that is something that has been forgotten since he got to LA.

He has also dispelled all the talk about him being too stubborn and not being a team player by accepting this bench role. A player of his caliber agreeing to this is not something we see often and head coach Darvin Ham revealed how he managed to convince Russ to do it. It has paid off for all parties so far and for their sake, we hope it continues to.

YOU MAY LIKE

Russell Westbrook: “I Love Seeing My Teammates Flourish, Honestly I Get Joy By Seeing Others Do Great."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook: “I Love Seeing My Teammates Flourish, Honestly I Get Joy By Seeing Others Do Great."

By Gautam Varier
Draymond Green Blames The Entire Warriors Team With A Clear Statement: "Our Offense Is Killing Our Defense"
NBA Media

Draymond Green Blames The Entire Warriors Team With A Clear Statement: "Our Offense Is Killing Our Defense"

By Divij Kulkarni
The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2011 To 2020: From Big Disappointments To Future Superstars
NBA

The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2011 To 2020: From Big Disappointments To Future Superstars

By Eddie Bitar
NBA Analyst Suggests A Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade: Kevin Durant To The Mavs?
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Analyst Suggests A Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade: Kevin Durant To The Mavs?

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Darvin Ham Reveals How He Convinced Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals How He Convinced Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Mock The Lakers After They Celebrate Their First Win Of The Season: "Acting Like They Won The Chip"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Mock The Lakers After They Celebrate Their First Win Of The Season: "Acting Like They Won The Chip"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Jayson Tatum Had A Hilarious Reaction To Grant Williams Wearing A Batman Suit During His Media Session
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Had A Hilarious Reaction To Grant Williams Wearing A Batman Suit During His Media Session

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Garnett’s Contract Breakdown: From High School To $343 Million In His NBA Career
NBA

Kevin Garnett’s Contract Breakdown: From High School To $343 Million In His NBA Career

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After He Claims The Nets Can Be The Best Team In The League
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After He Claims The Nets Can Be The Best Team In The League

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Most Career Turnovers By Position: LeBron James Leads The Unpopular All-Time List
NBA

The Most Career Turnovers By Position: LeBron James Leads The Unpopular All-Time List

By Eddie Bitar
Ranking The Closest Players To Michael Jordan: Kobe Bryant Was The Only Player To Challenge The GOAT
NBA

Ranking The Closest Players To Michael Jordan: Kobe Bryant Was The Only Player To Challenge The GOAT

By Eddie Bitar
Darvin Ham Praises Anthony Davis For Playing Through His Back Injury
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Praises Anthony Davis For Playing Through His Back Injury

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Paul Pierce Thinks The Nets Should Try To Trade Kevin Durant For Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Thinks The Nets Should Try To Trade Kevin Durant For Anthony Davis

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Slam The Los Angeles Clippers After Losing 4 Consecutive Games
NBA Media

NBA Fans Slam The Los Angeles Clippers After Losing 4 Consecutive Games

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Fans Think We Are In The New Era Of NBA: "Curry's Team Is 3-4, LeBron's Team Is 1-5, KD's Team Is 1-5"
NBA Media

Fans Think We Are In The New Era Of NBA: "Curry's Team Is 3-4, LeBron's Team Is 1-5, KD's Team Is 1-5"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen Curry Criticizes Himself And His Teammates After The Warriors' Embarrassing Loss Against The Pistons
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Criticizes Himself And His Teammates After The Warriors' Embarrassing Loss Against The Pistons

By Aikansh Chaudhary