Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook Responds To Receiving MVP Chants During Lakers vs. Jazz Game

Russell Westbrook Responds To Receiving MVP Chants During Lakers vs. Jazz Game

Russell Westbrook's impressive performances off the bench saw the Crypto.com Arena reverberating with MVP chants for the point guard.

And on his part, Westbrook believes that his hustle will do the talking. Despite his stellar outing (26 points, 3 rebounds, and 6 assists), the Los Angeles Lakers were outplayed 116-130 by the Utah Jazz.

After being the side's offensive powerhouse in the third quarter, fans brought up the MVP chants when the 33-year-old took the free throw line and Westbrook, safe to say, considered it a blessing.

Speaking to the reporters after the loss, Westbrook was candid when asked about the MVP chants — coming after a point when he was booed and heckled by the same fanbase. Per Lakers Nation:

“Honestly, I’m just grateful and blessed, and I give all my thanks and all my credit to the man above to allow me to be able to compete,” Westbrook said. “Good games, bad games. Off nights, good nights. I’ll just let my play and my work speak for itself.”

He also added the reason behind his newfound consistency:

“Just constantly just keep bringing it. But I know how to do it. Not just play basketball with a competitive fire and spirit and let my energy kind of be contagious. Try the best way I can to be able to come in and be effective some way, somehow. If continue doing that, it will put us in the right position.”

Westbrook was ably assisted by Anthony Davis (22 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists) while LeBron James chipped in with 17 points. Lonnie Walker IV added 19 to the tally, while Troy Brown Jr. had 12.

Darvin Ham Blames Lack Of Defensive Effort That Overshadowed Russell Westbrook's Good Day Out

The Lakers may have been great offensively after being subpar so far, but they were let down by their defense, which was one of the strongest points in their season so far.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham called the effort inept, while also adding that the Purple and Gold were a step behind. In his postgame interview, he urged for better results. According to Yahoo, he said:

“We took a huge step backwards tonight …we can’t play like that.”

He further added:

“We have a huge laundry list of things we can show them tomorrow,” Ham said. “… It was the first game I felt like we weren’t there defensively.”

The Lakers are now 2-6 from their eight games so far and will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday (November 8) where they will hope to record a massive win against a clinical unit led by Donovan Mitchell.

YOU MAY LIKE

Russell Westbrook Responds To Receiving MVP Chants During Lakers vs. Jazz Game
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Responds To Receiving MVP Chants During Lakers vs. Jazz Game

By Aaron Abhishek
Darvin Ham Says The Lakers Have 60,000 Points In The Locker Room, Believes The Offense Is Not A Problem
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Says The Lakers Have 60,000 Points In The Locker Room, Believes The Offense Is Not A Problem

By Divij Kulkarni
Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson Career Comparison: The GOAT Against The Best Point Guard In NBA History
NBA

Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson Career Comparison: The GOAT Against The Best Point Guard In NBA History

By Nick Mac
NBA Champions With The Worst Regular Season Records
NBA

NBA Champions With The Worst Regular Season Records

By Kyle Daubs
LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry Career Highs Comparisons
NBA

LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry Career Highs Comparisons

By Eddie Bitar
LeBron James Criticizes Kyrie Irving Amid Huge Anti-Semitism Controversy
NBA Media

LeBron James hoped that Kyrie Irving would understand the consequences of his actions.

By Aaron Abhishek
Darvin Ham States That LeBron James Has Been Dealing With A Stomach Virus
NBA Media

Darvin Ham States That LeBron James Has Been Dealing With A Stomach Virus

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think LeBron James Is Declining After Poor Performance Against Jazz: "It's Over Man, He Had A Great Run."

By Lee Tran
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”

By Gautam Varier
Watch: Russell Westbrook Gets MVP Chants From Lakers Fans During The Game Against The Jazz
NBA Media

Watch: Russell Westbrook Gets MVP Chants From Lakers Fans During The Game Against The Jazz

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Clarifies His Statements On Kyrie Irving: "I See Some People Are Confused..."

By Nico Martinez
Derrick Rose
NBA Media

Joakim Noah Reveals Why Derrick Rose Means A Lot To The City Of Chicago: "He Was A Hometown Kid."

By Lee Tran
Rockets, Pistons, Magic, Kings, And Pelicans Have The Highest Chances Of Getting Victor Wembanyama Right Now
NBA Media

Rockets, Pistons, Magic, Kings, And Pelicans Have The Highest Chances Of Getting Victor Wembanyama Right Now

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Are Happy For Russell Westbrook's Insane Form After Coming Off The Bench
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Near-Perfect First Half Against Jazz: "He Stole LeBron's Basketball Powers."

By Lee Tran
kevin durant trades
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Insider Says Suns, Heat, Bulls, Pelicans, And Raptors Could Trade For Kevin Durant If The Nets Decide To Rebuild

By Lee Tran
kd crossover
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Kevin Durant Doing An Ankle-Breaker Crossover On Daniel Gafford: "KD Sent That Man To The Shadow Realm."

By Lee Tran