Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook didn't have the best game on Wednesday night when his Los Angeles Lakers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers are sitting at a 1-4 record, not giving many reasons to dream to their fans. The Purple and Gold still have a lot of work to do to become competitive again, and Russ is well aware of that.

The point guard earned a lot of criticism again for his attitude on the court, as Russ refused to join the team's huddle multiple times, making fans mad when he didn't join the defense huddle of Patrick Beverley.

Before that moment and even before the game, Russ was away from his teammates and only talked to coaches after the huddle broke. Of course, more fans reacted to that, wondering what's going on with Russ and if this means he's out of the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook Shares Cryptic Message On Instagram After His Poor Performance vs. Timberwolves

After everything was said and done and the Lakers suffered another loss in the preseason, Westbrook took to Instagram to share a cryptic message using a verse from the Christian Bible.

“1 Peter 5:8," Russ wrote in his story.

It's not strange for NBA players and athletes, in general, to share these types of messages on social media. But, when you're Russell Westbrook and are going through some stuff in Los Angeles, these messages are seen with a different optic.

"Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour: 9 Whom resist steadfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world."

It would be interesting to see where Westbrook comes from with this quote and if it's aimed at somebody in specific. The former NBA MVP is under a lot of pressure this season, as he needs to show that he can help the Lakers compete or his options to continue in LA, let alone in the league, will be drastically reduced.