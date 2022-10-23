Russell Westbrook's Former Teammate Says He Needs To Leave The Lakers: "He Needs A Refresh And A Restart..."

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This summer, despite their best efforts, the Los Angeles Lakers were unable to move Russell Westbrook. Instead of flipping him for some shooters and depth, Rob Pelinka had no choice but to keep him and hope for the best.

The result has been exactly what many expected: a complete disaster. Through the first two games, the Lakers have been abysmal from three, shooting poorly in both of their losses so far.

Russell Westbrook Told To Leave The Lakers By One Of His Former Teammates

For Russell Westbrook's part, he followed up a solid debut with an 0/11 shooting night, so fans are already fed up with his play. Now, according to one of his own former teammates, Westbrook is better off with a different team than this one, where things were doomed from the start.

“That's my brother, love him, families love each other. I feel he needs to get out of there. … He needs a refresh and a restart. They need a refresh and a restart. I can see him on TV and I’m like it is fun for him no more. He’s got to go somewhere where it’s fun,” said former OKC Thunder player, Anthony Morrow.

This isn't the first time that Westbrook has been accused of not enjoying the game anymore. In light of his horrid game on Thursday, Charles Barkley candidly explained why the point guard's morale was completely destroyed.

"You know how I feel about Russell Westbrook. I admire him, I respect him. It's time for the Lakers to move him. They've taken all his joy out of life and basketball. It's not about the numbers," Barkley said. "First of all, the Lakers stink, we can get that out of the way. Those 2 guys are just out there having fun, AD and LeBron, they're just getting numbers. You never thought they were going to win this game. This guy used to be so exuberant, playing with great energy and great emotion. I think the wear and tear mentally last year, starting this year, playing with Patrick Beverley. The thing is, he's going to get the blame no matter what because the Lakers ain't a championship contender."

After enduring so much over the past year and a half, nobody can blame Westbrook for being a little resentful toward his situation. At one point, he was a beloved superstar with the keys to his own franchise.

But now, he's the subject of constant ridicule as the biggest scapegoat for a struggling Lakers team. It would be a lot for anybody to handle.

What he needs now is something completely new... but, then again, that's exactly what we said about him with the Rockets and Wizards as well.