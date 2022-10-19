Sacramento Kings Head Coach Mike Brown Sends A Strong Message: ''I'm Not Here To Coach Regular Season Games.''

Credit: Photo: Kelley L. Cox -- USA TODAY Sports

In the city of Sacramento, Kings coach Mike Brown has some big expectations about the upcoming season. Despite the questionable status of their roster, coach Brown says his team is in win-now mode entering the 2022-23 campaign.

In a recent chat with the media, he kept it real on what he wants to see from his squad this year and doubled down on the idea that the Kings can make some noise, whether the fans believe it or not.

(via Yahoo! Sports):

"The reality of it is, that's what we’re here to do," Brown told reporters Tuesday. "We love the fans, we do. They’re great fans. But even if the fans didn’t feel like we need to make the playoffs, I'm not here to coach regular season games. It’s just as simple as that."



"Having said all that, we have [the] Portland [Trail Blazers] tomorrow. I’ll answer that because I know the fans and the media are curious, but that’s not my focus right now," Brown said. "If we do what we need to do, this thing is a journey, it’s a marathon. It’s not a sprint.



"If we do what we need to do to get better, all that stuff, I truly believe, will take care of itself at the end of the day."

The Kings hired Brown back in May to replace former head coach Luke Walton, and there is some optimism that he can bring out the best in this young Kings roster. But how do they really stack up against the Western elites, and do they have a chance to make a meaningful run?

The Sacramento Kings Are Looking To Win-Now After Acquiring Domantas Sabonis Last Season

The Kings made a big (and highly controversial) move last season, trading their young stud Tyrese Halliburton to the Pacers for All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis. At the time, the trade was heavily criticized by experts, and even Tyrese himself admitted that he didn't see it coming.

"It's scary, right?" Haliburton said on the KIngs trade. "I put a lot of love, a lot of trust in Sacramento and kind of immersed myself in the community, with the people. They just got rid of me. That's part of the business. That's probably my best trait is like somebody who just loves hard. I want to be here. I want to be a part of it. It can be my biggest upside but it can be a big downfall too.

The Kings are currently sitting on the longest playoff drought in the NBA, and nobody really knows when that streak will end.

On paper, the Kings may not be equal in strength to their biggest competitors, but they could surprise some people this season. If not, they may come to regret some of the decisions they have made recently.

Either way, head coach Mike Brown wants his guys to know that he believes in what they can do. And while others may be counting them out, he knows more than anyone what this squad team is capable of when at its best.