Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named His All-Time Top 3: Michael Jordan Isn't No. 1

NBA players are also fans of the game, having grown up watching their idols and getting inspired to achieve those heights themselves. And as with any fans, they have opinions on the debates that regularly go on around the NBA world. Lots of NBA players have their ideas on who the GOAT is and who their Top 5s are. Shaquille O'Neal, for example, said Michael Jordan is the greatest

However, each player is different, and not all of them agree with these takes. Especially as a younger generation of stars is coming to the fore, their ideas on the best are influenced by the stars they saw play. For a lot of the NBA's current crop, like Jayson Tatum, Kobe Bryant was the main man when they were growing up, and there is also a lot of support for LeBron James' case to be the GOAT. 

A player that has gone to the next level this season is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; he is playing at an All-Star level for the Oklahoma City Thunder. SGA is an incredible scorer, and he is showing he has what it takes to become one of the NBA's elite. But his take on the greatest players ever might raise some eyebrows. 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gave His All-Time Top 3 List For NBA Players 

For most of the NBA world, Michael Jordan is the consensus GOAT, but Shai is not among those. His vote has gone to Kobe Bryant for No. 1 all-time, and he made his reasons clear in a video clip that has gone viral. 

“Kobe is Michael Jordan on steroids. Kobe has 5 rings. All around? Kobe Bryant. Skill alone, KD’s one. 7 feet & can do everything Steph Curry can do. 1. Kobe, 2. Bron, 3. Mike."

His assertion that Kobe Bryant has 5 rings is an interesting one since Michael Jordan has 6 to go along with two three-peats and no Finals losses. It's even more interesting that he has LeBron over Jordan since James only has 4 rings to his name. 

Kobe Bryant modeled a lot of his game around Michael Jordan, and most think that he wasn't able to achieve as much as His Airness. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might be good at putting the ball in the basket, but as far as these debates are concerned, it doesn't seem like he's quite figured it out just yet. 

