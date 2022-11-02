Skip to main content

Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Kevin Durant For Betraying Steve Nash: "KD Wanted Nash And Then KD Turned His Back On That Man."

Kevin Durant and Steve Nash

As a player, Steve Nash achieved amazing success, leading the Suns to the top of the standings for years before retiring as one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game.

As a coach, however, Nash isn't nearly as accomplished. Since taking over as coach, the Nets have been a disorganized mess both on and off the court. And with little postseason success to show for his tenure, one could say that Steve's run in Brooklyn was a failure.

It's why the Nets fired him just a few games into the season, and why Kevin Durant asked for his job before the season even started. Now, Nash is out after just two seasons and Durant is no doubt partly responsible for it.

Shannon Sharpe Criticised Kevin Durant For Turning His Back On His Former Coach

Kevin Durant was the one who seemingly asked for Nash, but he really didn't give him much of a chance before giving up on him completely. On Undisputed Wednesday morning, NBA analyst Shannon Sharpe went after the 2x champ for not sticking with his guy.

"Skip, a professional is what you do. A pro is who you are," said Shannon. "I'm listening to KD talk last night, and he don't even seem upset at all. Somebody tell me they lose their job and even if I don't know that person I feel bad. KD said 'things like that happen all the time in the NBA.' Really? That happened on your watch. Skip Bayless been telling me for the past six years he's the best player. The best player in the NBA got a coach fired on his watch and you don't feel bad? Steve Nash had two exceptionally skilled offensive players. Neither one are a leader. You look at Kevin Durant when he's had his most success, he was in Golden State..."

It was a scathing rant from Shannon, with a lot of solid points. But he wasn't done just yet. In the second half of his soliloquy, he revealed just how much blame he puts on Durant. 

"KD doesn't want to lead," Sharpe continued. "He doesn't want that responsibility. There's a responsibility that comes with being a leader. Because guess what? Leaders are gonna get blamed. He has been able to escape blame his entire career! I blame Joe Tsai and I blame Sean Marks because they have these guys this power and not everyone can handle power."

Unless we see some kind of major turnaround, this season (and the entirety of his Brooklyn tenure) will not reflect well on KD's legacy.

When he went to Brooklyn in 2019, people assumed he'd be competing for championships consistently. Instead, he has been an example of what not to do when leading a team.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant and Steve Nash
NBA Media

Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Kevin Durant For Betraying Steve Nash: "KD Wanted Nash And Then KD Turned His Back On That Man."

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant and Steve Nash
NBA Media

Former NBA Coach Amar'e Stoudemire Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Brooklyn Nets

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Edwards
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Rips Anthony Edwards For Recent Comments On Having Zero Dunks This Season: "No Accountability Whatsoever."

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Finally Embraces His Bench Role For The Los Angeles Lakers: "It's Been Efficient For Everybody."

By Nico Martinez
Ime Udoka and Steve Nash
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: The Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Spoke To Ime Udoka Before Firing Steve Nash

By Nico Martinez
Steve Nash
NBA Media

Jeff Van Gundy Defends Steve Nash After Being Exiled From The Nets

By Nico Martinez
Marcus Smart Shares Frustrations Over Ime Udoka Possibly Coaching Nets: “It’s Tough. It Makes No Sense."
NBA Media

Marcus Smart Shares Frustrations Over Ime Udoka Possibly Coaching Nets: “It’s Tough. It Makes No Sense."

By Orlando Silva
Charles Barkley Calls Timberwolves 'Idiots' For Pairing Up Karl-Anthony Towns And Rudy Gobert
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Calls Timberwolves 'Idiots' For Pairing Up Karl-Anthony Towns And Rudy Gobert

By Orlando Silva
Celtics Reporter Opens Up On How The Ime Udoka Situation Is Affecting Her And Other Female Employees: "Seeing Uninvolved People’s Names Thrown Around In The Media, Including Mine, With Such Carelessness Is Disgusting."
NBA Media

Celtics Players Are Reportedly 'Shocked And Confused' By Ime Udoka Being Hired By The Nets

By Nico Martinez
Jay Williams Takes A Big Shot At 'Unlikeable' Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

Jay Williams Takes A Big Shot At 'Unlikeable' Brooklyn Nets

By Orlando Silva
Matt Barnes Shares How He Found Out About Ime Udoka's Scandal: "I'm Just Like Damn"
NBA Media

NBA Reporter Blasts Celtics For Allowing Nets To Interview Ime Udoka: "Celtics Turned Their Backs On Those Employees Whom They Said They'd Protect."

By Orlando Silva
Shannon Sharpe Warns Los Angeles Lakers Against Trading For Myles Turner
NBA Media

Shannon Sharpe Warns Los Angeles Lakers Against Trading For Myles Turner

By Orlando Silva
The Proof That Russell Westbrook Is Better For The Lakers When He Comes Off The Bench
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Says Pau Gasol Was His Favorite Player Growing Up

By Orlando Silva
Anthony Edwards Awkwardly Explains Why He Has Zero Dunks This Season: "I’m Only 6'4, 6'5, I Can’t Just Jump Over Everybody."
NBA Media

Anthony Edwards Awkwardly Explains Why He Has Zero Dunks This Season: "I’m Only 6'4, 6'5, I Can’t Just Jump Over Everybody."

By Divij Kulkarni
The Superteam That Would Beat Isiah Thomas' All-Time Team In A 7-Game Series
NBA

The Superteam That Would Beat Isiah Thomas' All-Time Team In A 7-Game Series

By Nick Mac
Julius Erving Said Charles Barkley Is The Player That Began The Modern Era Of NBA Basketball
NBA Media

Julius Erving Said Charles Barkley Is The Player That Began The Modern Era Of NBA Basketball

By Divij Kulkarni