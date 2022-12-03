Shannon Sharpe Claims Anthony Davis Is An MVP Candidate After Dominant Display Against The Bucks

Credit: Michael McLoone/USA Today Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed their best win of the season on Friday against the second-best team in the entire NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo was incredible in the game, putting up 40 points, but it wasn't enough to stop the Bucks from falling short. LeBron James had a monster 28-point, 11-rebound performance but the real star of the show was someone else entirely.

Anthony Davis, who has been on track to getting back to his best self of late, put in an unreal performance. He had 44 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists, even adding in 3 blocks for good measure. AD was so good, LeBron James spoke after the game about how he is the No. 1 option on the Lakers now. And there has been a lot more praise coming Davis' way, especially from NBA analysts.

Anthony Davis is an unstoppable force when he puts his mind to it and his health permits. He is showing that this season, his performances have led to fans heaping him with a lot of praise. But the Lakers are ultimately 9-12 and a ways away from being good, so no one has suggested he could be MVP. That is, until now.

"This AD tonite is an MVP candidate. He was the best player on the court even with 2 guys with 6 regular season mvp awards and 5 finals mvps. Go argue with homies. I’m busy celebrating."

Shannon Sharpe has dubbed Anthony Davis as an MVP candidate for his performance. Sharpe is a Lakers fan, so that is easy to understand. Davis winning the award is quite unlikely, several players are playing at just as high a level as him and doing it a lot more consistently.

The Lakers are also 9-12 and team record matters when it comes to this award. They are getting better but it's unlikely that the team will go on to win more than 50 games. But if Davis can keep this going and actually carry the team to a record that sees them automatically qualify for the playoffs, then what he does and doesn't deserve is likely to become a much more interesting conversation.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.