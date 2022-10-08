Skip to main content

Shannon Sharpe Insists Jordan Poole Should Have Hit Draymond Green First: "The Moment Draymond Walked Up To You, You Should Have Done To Draymond What He Did To You"

The clash between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has taken the NBA world by storm. Ever since reports of the two clashing with each other surfaced, people were quick to point out there was indeed some friction in the Golden State Warriors lineup.

But with no video to show off the altercation, it seemed like Green and Poole's situation was about to die down. Recently, things have changed for the worse. A recent video acquired by TMZ shows the entire footage of the altercation between Poole and Draymond.

Not only can Draymond be seen thumping his chest to that of Poole, but he can also later be seen swinging his hand and almost knocking out Poole in the process. This video has been the major talking point for the league and it is easy to see why.

Shannon Sharpe Claims Jordan Poole Should Have Hit Draymond Green First

The latest video of the altercation between Poole and Draymond has shaken the NBA world. Given that the two were essential members of the Warriors' championship run, seeing the duo clash against one another was shocking. What was more disturbing was the fact that Green punched Poole.

After the video became viral, NBA media has been rampant in discussing the matter. Shannon Sharpe was no exception to the same. In a recent episode of the Undisputed, Sharpe claimed that it should have been Poole who should have smacked Dray first.

"That's a cheap shot by Draymond... They had been going back and forth over there... As long as you're over there we're fine I'm not gonna let you close the distance or my space and get right in your face."

You don't let nobody walk up on you like that the moment Draymond walked up you should have did to Draymond what Draymond did to you the moment that man got your space.

Given that the Dubs are coming off of a championship, it is shocking to see such a hostile environment in the training camp. While the reason for this altercation remains up in the air, this fight might leave a scarring impact on the team.

