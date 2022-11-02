Shannon Sharpe Warns Los Angeles Lakers Against Trading For Myles Turner

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Turner recently made the headlines with his bold claims, as he pretty much offered himself to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Purple and Gold have been linked with some trades, especially with the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers, where Turner currently plays.

It seems like the big man is looking for a new challenge and he knows exactly where he wants to play next, sharing his opinion on the trade rumors surrounding him and teammate Buddy Hield.

Turner boldly said that the Lakers should take a look at that, as he brings some things that they need to the table.

"So if I'm the Lakers, I'd take a very hard look at this. I know what I can provide for a team, my leadership, my shot-blocking, my three-point ability, and just my ability to make plays out there on the floor. And I'd take a very long look at it. But as far as pulling the trigger, I get paid to shoot, not to make these calls. So I couldn't answer that."

This was a shocking statement by Turner, who pretty much requested a trade to the Lakers while talking to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Shannon Sharpe Warnes Lakers Against Trading For Myles Turner

This could be a good thing for the Purple and Gold, but not everyone is convinced it could work. Shannon Sharpe belongs to that second group, as he doesn't think that Turner's injury history helps his case. During a recent edition of Fox Sports’ Undisputed, Sharpe had this to say:

“He’s missed 65 games between 2020 and 2022. He’s only played three games this season. So, the last thing they need is another injured big man. We deal with AD every time he jumps up and grabs his back. AD is 28 but he moves like he’s 58. So, for me, I don’t see it happening… You had the entire offseason to get this done, and now, you’ve put Russ in a new role, and he’s kind of thriving in that role…This is the happiest I’ve seen Russ play in a long time, so I think they’re probably gonna ride this out,” Sharpe said.

The Lakers are in need of shooting after a terrible start to the season. They are putting poor numbers from distance, and many think that making a trade is the best way to fix those issues. Russell Westbrook has been mentioned as the best option to trade, but the point guard is showing interesting things in his recent games, so this could be a bad option for the Lakers.

Well, the season is still young and we have no idea what's going to happen next. Perhaps the Lakers pull the trigger on this move and land Turner and Hield while sending Westbrook to Indiana. Time will tell how this situation plays out.