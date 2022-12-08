Credit: Darren Yamashita/USA Today Sports

Shaquille O'Neal is the man of the hour right now after his documentary 'Shaq' premiered on HBO. The Los Angeles Lakers legend is reliving big things from his life and career, taking the younger generation on a journey to discover more about him and why he always brags about his classification G14.

During the most recent episode, we learned about his championships on the Los Angeles Lakers, with Penny Hardaway admitting he felt jealous of Kobe Bryant for winning championships alongside O'Neal.

Penny wasn't the only one who made confessions, as Shaq also admitted he had a ritual before games that could raise some eyebrows around the association. At the time, he had to deal with many injuries and he found a way to play through them and still succeed.

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Took Painkillers Before Los Angeles Lakers Games

The Big Diesel admitted that he took painkillers to deal with these injuries. Once, he took them and realized that even with them, he played well, Shaq decided to go with them every game. He felt good and that worked for him. He still dominated rivals and willed his team to get a lot of wins and three consecutive championships.

“...I had a solution. Painkillers. I just like to feel loose before the game. So one time I was having pains and I took it and I was like ‘oh,’ and and I had a good game. So that was my ritual... Boy I’d be looser than a mug.”

Shaq is one of the most dominant players in NBA history, and he takes pride in that. He never wanted to be the best to ever do it, but wanted people to fear him, which he achieved in a great way. Unfortunately, his run with the Los Angeles Lakers didn't last longer, but for eight years, he left his everything on the court, creating one of the best duos in the NBA and leading the last team to win three consecutive championships.

