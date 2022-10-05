Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He's Jealous Of LeBron James For Surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record: "To Have Passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, I Can Truthfully Say That I'm Jealous Of That Feat."

LeBron James will have the chance to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the highest scorer in NBA history. He already overtook Abdul-Jabbar in total points (regular season and millionaire), but now he's going for the biggest prize, keen to make history with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Everybody is expectant to see what will happen with the King this upcoming season, as many think is a given that he will surpass KAJ and put his name atop of that iconic list. This would be a huge feat for LeBron James, who has many records to his name, but not this one. 

Many people are in awe of what Bron can do in a couple of months, including Shaquille O'Neal. However, in this case, Shaq admitted that he's jealous of James for having the chance to break this record. During a recent episode of the "Impaulsive" podcast with Logan Paul, Mike Majlak, and George Janko, O'Neal revealed his thoughts on LeBron's breaking this record (around 26:32 mark). 

"People look at stats, right?" O'Neal said. "His stats are definitely going to be up there. To have passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, I can truthfully say that I'm jealous of that feat."

This is indeed a great feat for James, and Shaq admitted he aimed to surpass Wilt Chamberlain, but he never achieved that. 

Shaquille O'Neal Explains Why This Record Wouldn't Make LeBron James The GOAT 

Even though is a tough and incredible achievement, Shaq doesn't think that breaking this record would put LeBron James over Michael Jordan as the undisputed greatest of all time. 

"It's hard to name a Top 3. No, I wouldn't rate myself the best ever. But I have a question for you and the panel when LeBron passes up Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in points this year, will that make him the greatest player ever?

"It's an interesting question. I think the greatest player ever is Michael Jordan. LeBron is about to do something that hasn't been done in a long time and it'll move his name up there. But for me, it's always Dr. J, Michael Jordan, Magic, and those guys.

"I do look at LeBron, but I also like listening to people's opinions. Listen, Jordan was the greatest in my opinion."

LeBron James is set to make history this upcoming season and we all will be watching when he reaches another milestone. The King is simply unbelievable and this record would put his legend higher than the sky. It's easy to disrespect LeBron now that he's around, but it'll be really hard when a new NBA season starts and he's not around anymore. 

This will be a huge feat for the King, and not only Lakers fans but the entire NBA community will be ready when that moment happens. 

