Shaquille O'Neal And Kenny Smith Heavily Roast Charles Barkley About What Gregg Popovich Told Him: "Stop Eating? Don't Go To Krispy Kreme."

After months of waiting, the 2022-23 NBA season has finally kicked off. On the one hand, fans are excited about seeing their favorite players back in action; on the other, they are also happy to see some of their favorite analysts back with some hilarious content about the league.

Speaking of which, the crew of the Inside the NBA show is arguably the best at keeping their fans engaged. Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson have managed to entertain the NBA community for many years while providing razor-sharp NBA takes as well.

Charles Barkley is one of the prime reasons why fans love the show so much. In fact, Chuck recently signed a huge contract with TNT, which is reportedly worth over close to $200 million. This just goes to prove how important Barkley is to TNT.

Charles Barkley Gets Roasted While Narrating A Story About Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich

The back-and-forth jabs between the crew are something that provides a breath of fresh air to fans while watching Inside the NBA show. As we mentioned earlier, this time around, Barkley became the target of it.

Barkley: "Gregg Popovich, one of the greatest coaches ever, said something to me one time, we were dining out during a game-" Smith: "Stop eating?" Shaq: "Don't go to Krispy Kreme." Ernie: "Not every play is designed for you to score."

Kenny, Shaq, and Ernie certainly didn't hold back while roasting their colleague. While Shaq and Ernie may have thought of the responses on the spot, Kenny may have been planning this for months.

Last year, Smith was trolled by Chuck in a similar manner when Kenny was narrating a story about his interaction with Hakeem Olajuwon. Well, now that Smith has gotten back at Barkley, the score is settled between them, for now.