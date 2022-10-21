Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal And Kenny Smith Heavily Roast Charles Barkley About What Gregg Popovich Told Him: "Stop Eating? Don't Go To Krispy Kreme."

Shaquille O'Neal And Kenny Smith Heavily Roast Charles Barkley About What Gregg Popovich Told Him: "Stop Eating? Don't Go To Krispy Kreme."

After months of waiting, the 2022-23 NBA season has finally kicked off. On the one hand, fans are excited about seeing their favorite players back in action; on the other, they are also happy to see some of their favorite analysts back with some hilarious content about the league.

Speaking of which, the crew of the Inside the NBA show is arguably the best at keeping their fans engaged. Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson have managed to entertain the NBA community for many years while providing razor-sharp NBA takes as well.

Charles Barkley is one of the prime reasons why fans love the show so much. In fact, Chuck recently signed a huge contract with TNT, which is reportedly worth over close to $200 million. This just goes to prove how important Barkley is to TNT.

Charles Barkley Gets Roasted While Narrating A Story About Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich

The back-and-forth jabs between the crew are something that provides a breath of fresh air to fans while watching Inside the NBA show. As we mentioned earlier, this time around, Barkley became the target of it.

Barkley: "Gregg Popovich, one of the greatest coaches ever, said something to me one time, we were dining out during a game-"

Smith: "Stop eating?"

Shaq: "Don't go to Krispy Kreme."

Ernie: "Not every play is designed for you to score."

Kenny, Shaq, and Ernie certainly didn't hold back while roasting their colleague. While Shaq and Ernie may have thought of the responses on the spot, Kenny may have been planning this for months.

Last year, Smith was trolled by Chuck in a similar manner when Kenny was narrating a story about his interaction with Hakeem Olajuwon. Well, now that Smith has gotten back at Barkley, the score is settled between them, for now.

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal And Kenny Smith Heavily Roast Charles Barkley About What Gregg Popovich Told Him: "Stop Eating? Don't Go To Krispy Kreme."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal And Kenny Smith Heavily Roast Charles Barkley About What Gregg Popovich Told Him: "Stop Eating? Don't Go To Krispy Kreme."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Didn't Want To Trade Russell Westbrook For John Wall And Christian Wood
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Didn't Want To Trade Russell Westbrook For John Wall And Christian Wood

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The 10 Best Offensive NBA Players Right Now
NBA

The 10 Best Offensive NBA Players Right Now

By Nick Mac
Los Angeles Lakers Have A 7-33 Record Against The Los Angeles Clippers In The Last 10 Seasons
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Have A 7-33 Record Against The Los Angeles Clippers In The Last 10 Seasons

By Aikansh Chaudhary
James Harden Has More Dribbles Than Entire Philadelphia 76ers Team Against The Boston Celtics
NBA Media

James Harden Has More Dribbles Than Entire Philadelphia 76ers Team Against The Boston Celtics

By Aaron Abhishek
Darvin Ham’s Cold-Blooded Response To Russell Westbrook Saying That Coming Off The Bench Caused His Injury: "You Have To Be Prepared To Do Whatever Your Team Needs You To Do... That's Called Being A Professional."
NBA Media

Darvin Ham’s Cold-Blooded Response To Russell Westbrook Saying That Coming Off The Bench Caused His Injury: "You Have To Be Prepared To Do Whatever Your Team Needs You To Do... That's Called Being A Professional."

By Orlando Silva
Donovan Mitchell Reveals Some Crazy Details When The NBA Shut Down In March 2020: "We're In The Locker Room For 9 Hours. CP3 Sent 15 Bottles Of Wine That Night."
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Reveals Some Crazy Details When The NBA Shut Down In March 2020: "We're In The Locker Room For 9 Hours. CP3 Sent 15 Bottles Of Wine That Night."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Charles Barkley Challenges LeBron James To Not Be The Best Player On The Lakers Anymore: "We Should Not Be Asking A 38-Year-Old Guy To Be The Best Player On His Team.”
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Challenges LeBron James To Not Be The Best Player On Lakers Anymore: "We Should Not Be Asking A 38-Year-Old Guy To Be The Best Player On His Team.”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Call Out Joel Embiid After He Had 0 Points And 3 Turnovers In The Second Half
NBA Media

NBA Fans Call Out Joel Embiid After He Had 0 Points And 3 Turnovers In The Second Half

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Have The Worst 3-Point Record In NBA History Through Two Games
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Have The Worst 3-Point Record In NBA History Through Two Games

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Darvin Ham Explains Why Lakers Lost To Clippers, And Fans Will Not Like That Excuses: "Our Offense Is Producing Great Looks. We Just Got To Step Up And Knock Them Down."
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Explains Why The Lakers Lost To The Clippers, And Fans Will Not Like The Excuse: "Our Offense Is Producing Great Looks. We Just Got To Step Up And Knock Them Down."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook Building A House In The Back," NBA Fan Posts A Video Of Russell Westbrook Missing Free Throws Before The Game Against The Clippers
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Building A House In The Back," NBA Fan Posts A Video Of Russell Westbrook Missing Free Throws Before The Game Against The Clippers

By Aaron Abhishek
Paul George Defends Russell Westbrook From Haters: "He's One Of The Best Players To Ever Play This Game... He Was Very Easily A 30-10-And-10 Guy When He Had The Keys To The Team."
NBA Media

Paul George Defends Russell Westbrook From Haters: "He's One Of The Best Players To Ever Play This Game... He Was Very Easily A 30-10-And-10 Guy When He Had The Keys To The Team."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Reporter Roasts Kawhi Leonard In Live Interview: “Kawhi, This Is Your First Game Back Since 2013.”
NBA Media

NBA Reporter Roasts Kawhi Leonard In Live Interview: “Kawhi, This Is Your First Game Back Since 2013.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
A Fan Yelled At Russell Westbrook As He Was Heading To The Locker Room And The Former MVP Told Him To Say That To His Face
NBA Media

A Fan Yelled At Russell Westbrook As He Was Heading To The Locker Room And The Former MVP Told Him To Say That To His Face

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Most Career Blocks By Position: Hakeem Olajuwon Leads All Big Men, Michael Jordan Leads All Guards
NBA

The Most Career Blocks By Position: Hakeem Olajuwon Leads All Big Men, Michael Jordan Leads All Guards

By Eddie Bitar