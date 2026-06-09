Shaquille O’Neal Defends Charles Barkley Over Dennis Rodman In Heated Debate

The debate over NBA greatness often comes down to one question: How much should championships matter?

That question sparked a heated exchange between Shaquille O’Neal, Ari Emanuel, and Reggie Miller on The Rushmore podcast, with Charles Barkley and Dennis Rodman at the center of the discussion.

Ari Emanuel: “I don’t know how you don’t go with Dennis Rodman. How many rings does Charles have?”

Reggie Miller: “Zero.”

Ari Emanuel: “How many does Dennis have? Five. And he was a beast. He could defend centers.”

Shaquille O’Neal: “Do you know any great actors that haven’t won Academy Awards? They can’t be considered the greatest actors because they don’t have those.”

Ari Emanuel: “How many championships did he get to?”

Reggie Miller: “One.”

Ari Emanuel: “This guy got to more than five.”

Shaquille O’Neal: “But see what you’re saying? The guy carried the team.”

Ari Emanuel: “He was one of three.”

Shaquille O’Neal: “He was a vital part. Was he one of the three?”

Ari Emanuel: “Was he one of the three? What? If they didn’t have him rebounding and defending?”

Shaquille O’Neal: “They would have been fine.”

Reggie Miller: “Hold on, Shaq. Hold on. He was top three in Detroit. So it’s Joe, Isiah, and him. And then in Chicago, it’s Scottie, Mike, and him.”

Ben Persky: “But also, I think that Shaq’s right that…”

Shaquille O’Neal: “Hold on, watch this. When you have room to operate, you can shine. What did you do when you got to San Antonio?”

Ari Emanuel: “No, that was before.”

Shaquille O’Neal: “No, before my a**s. When you’re on that court, there ain’t no before. It’s now. When you got to San Antonio with that red f***ing hair, what did you do? I’ll wait. I’ll wait.”

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The argument reflects one of basketball’s oldest debates.

Rodman owns one of the most decorated resumes in league history. He won five NBA championships, two with the Detroit Pistons and three with the Chicago Bulls. He earned two Defensive Player of the Year awards, made seven All-Defensive First Teams, two All-Defensive Second Teams, and led the NBA in rebounds for seven consecutive seasons.

For his career, Rodman averaged 7.3 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. His impact extended far beyond traditional statistics. He became one of the greatest rebounders and defenders the sport has ever seen while helping support stars such as Isiah Thomas, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen on championship teams.

Yet Shaq’s argument centered on Barkley’s ability to carry a franchise as the primary option.

Barkley remains one of the most productive power forwards in NBA history. Across 16 seasons, he averaged 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 54.1% from the field. His greatest season came in 1992-93 when he averaged 25.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, winning NBA MVP and leading the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals.

Although Barkley never won a championship, his accomplishments remain extraordinary. He was an 11-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA selection, MVP winner, Hall of Famer, and member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Shaq’s point was simple. Barkley was the engine of his team. Rodman was an elite supporting star, but Barkley spent much of his career carrying franchises as the primary scorer, rebounder, and offensive focal point. Even Reggie Miller acknowledged Rodman’s importance, noting that he was among the three most important players on both the Pistons and Bulls championship teams.

Still, O’Neal wasn’t backing down. He even referenced Rodman’s disappointing stint with the San Antonio Spurs before joining Chicago, suggesting that circumstances matter when evaluating players.

The exchange highlighted a debate that will likely never be settled. Rodman owns the rings. Barkley owns the individual accolades and superstar production.

For Shaquille O’Neal, however, championships alone are not enough to place Dennis Rodman ahead of Charles Barkley. Greatness, in his view, requires looking beyond the jewelry and examining who carried the weight when it mattered most.