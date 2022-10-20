Shaquille O'Neal Gifted His 16-Year-Old Niece A Car And Almost Instantly Regretted It: "Does She Know How To Drive?"

Shaquille O'Neal hasn't changed a bit since he made it to the NBA, as he constantly takes care of his family and tries to protect them against anything bad. The Big Diesel has previously expressed his intention to take care of his loved ones, as his father told him to do, especially women.

Shaq has talked about the rules he has in his house about boys leaving when they turn 18 and girls staying for as long as possible. He has made sure to bring joy to all the girls in his family, but sometimes, Shaq's ideas aren't the best.

During an episode of SHAQ Life on TNT, the 4x NBA champion surprised one of his nieces with a big gift that many would dream of having gotten at age 16. Following a good moment at school and getting good grades, O'Neal decided to give her a huge present that made the girl emotional.

Instagram page Shaq News shared the video of the Los Angeles Lakers legend surprising his 16-year-old niece with a brand new car for getting good grades. In the beginning, everything was emotional, with the girl screaming and crying after seeing the car, but then things got a little weird.

After handing the keys, Shaq asked a big question that he could have made long before he went to that house.

"Can she drive?" O'Neal asked.

"Bro, does she know how to drive?" he asked again.

Shaq's niece hit the car while going in reverse, and the former center couldn't help but laugh, just like the rest of his crew did. After that, O'Neal repeatedly told the girl to stop the vehicle.

It's unknown how that situation ended, but maybe Shaq had to get her some driving lessons before she jumped in the car again. That was a nice gesture by the Big Diesel, but the development didn't go as smoothly as he expected.