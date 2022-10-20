Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Gifted His 16-Year-Old Niece A Car And Almost Instantly Regretted It: "Does She Know How To Drive?"

Shaquille O'Neal Gifted His 16-Year-Old Niece A Car And Almost Instantly Regretted It: "Does She Know How To Drive?"

Shaquille O'Neal hasn't changed a bit since he made it to the NBA, as he constantly takes care of his family and tries to protect them against anything bad. The Big Diesel has previously expressed his intention to take care of his loved ones, as his father told him to do, especially women. 

Shaq has talked about the rules he has in his house about boys leaving when they turn 18 and girls staying for as long as possible. He has made sure to bring joy to all the girls in his family, but sometimes, Shaq's ideas aren't the best. 

During an episode of SHAQ Life on TNT, the 4x NBA champion surprised one of his nieces with a big gift that many would dream of having gotten at age 16. Following a good moment at school and getting good grades, O'Neal decided to give her a huge present that made the girl emotional. 

Shaquille O'Neal Gifted His 16-Year-Old Niece A Car And Almost Instantly Regretted It

Instagram page Shaq News shared the video of the Los Angeles Lakers legend surprising his 16-year-old niece with a brand new car for getting good grades. In the beginning, everything was emotional, with the girl screaming and crying after seeing the car, but then things got a little weird. 

After handing the keys, Shaq asked a big question that he could have made long before he went to that house. 

"Can she drive?" O'Neal asked. 

"Bro, does she know how to drive?" he asked again. 

Shaq's niece hit the car while going in reverse, and the former center couldn't help but laugh, just like the rest of his crew did. After that, O'Neal repeatedly told the girl to stop the vehicle. 

It's unknown how that situation ended, but maybe Shaq had to get her some driving lessons before she jumped in the car again. That was a nice gesture by the Big Diesel, but the development didn't go as smoothly as he expected. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal Gifted His 16-Year-Old Niece A Car And Almost Instantly Regretted It: "Does She Know How To Drive?"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Gifted His 16-Year-Old Niece A Car And Almost Instantly Regretted It: "Does She Know How To Drive?"

By Orlando Silva
Devin Booker: "If You Get Your As*es Kicked, You Want To Get Your Get Back."
NBA Media

Devin Booker: "If You Get Your As*es Kicked, You Want To Get Your Get Back."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
2016 Golden State Warriors: Where Are They Now?
NBA

2016 Golden State Warriors: Where Are They Now?

By Nick Mac
Former NBA Player Believes The Los Angeles Lakers Will Make A Big Move Sometime In The Season: "There's Gonna Be A Move At Some Point In Time Before The Season's Over, There's Going To."
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Believes The Los Angeles Lakers Will Make A Big Move Sometime In The Season: "There's Gonna Be A Move At Some Point In Time Before The Season's Over, There's Going To."

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: LeBron James Is 'Day To Day', Anthony Davis Has Back Problem But He Is Probable, Dennis Schroder And Thomas Bryant Are Out
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: LeBron James Is 'Day To Day', Anthony Davis Has Back Problem But He Is Probable, Dennis Schroder And Thomas Bryant Are Out

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Believe The Lakers Could Draft Victor Wembanyama If LeBron James Or Anthony Davis Get Injured, But They Have To Send Him To The Pelicans Because Of The Pick Swap
NBA Media

NBA Fans Believe The Lakers Could Draft Victor Wembanyama If LeBron James Or Anthony Davis Get Injured, But They Have To Send Him To The Pelicans Because Of The Pick Swap

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Richard Jefferson Says There Is No Way The Lakers Will Waste LeBron James' Year, They Will Wait For 10-15 Games Before Making Any Huge Trade Decisions
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Says There Is No Way The Lakers Will Waste LeBron James' Year, They Will Wait For 10-15 Games Before Making Any Huge Trade Decisions

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant Gets Real On Ben Simmons’ Struggles: “He’s A Veteran, He Knows We Got A Long Season Ahead Of Us.”
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On Ben Simmons’ Struggles: “He’s A Veteran, He Knows We Got A Long Season Ahead Of Us.”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Blowing A Massive Lead To Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't Last Season Anymore"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Blowing A Massive Lead To Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't Last Season Anymore"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Memphis Grizzlies Destroys New York Knicks With A Hilarious Tweet
NBA Media

Memphis Grizzlies Destroys New York Knicks With A Hilarious Tweet

By Aaron Abhishek
Klay Thompson Says Jordan Poole Is The Future Of The Warriors And Draymond Green Will Have A Statue Outside Of The Chase Center
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Says Jordan Poole Is The Future Of The Warriors And Draymond Green Will Have A Statue Outside Of The Chase Center

By Nico Martinez
Brandon Ingram Doesn't Entirely Believe It When Kevin Durant Heaped Praises On Him: “I Think He Was Trying To Butter Me Up A Little Bit So I Would Come Out There A Little Soft.”
NBA Media

Brandon Ingram Doesn't Entirely Believe It When Kevin Durant Heaped Praises On Him: “I Think He Was Trying To Butter Me Up A Little Bit So I Would Come Out There A Little Soft.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Dennis Rodman Ran Away From Home When He Was A 20-Year-Old With Just Two Pairs Of Clothes And Promised To Never Return
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Ran Away From Home When He Was A 20-Year-Old With Just Two Pairs Of Clothes And Promised To Never Return

By Aaron Abhishek
Lakers Fans Admit They Are Missing Four Of Their Former Players: "We Didn't Know They Were Good Until We Traded Them."
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Admit They Are Missing Four Of Their Former Players: "We Didn't Know They Were Good Until We Traded Them."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kawhi Leonard's Classic Reaction On Whether He Watched The Lakers Against The Warriors
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard's Classic Reaction On Whether He Watched The Lakers Against The Warriors

By Aaron Abhishek
Vince Carter Compares The Current Warriors Drama To Shaquille O'Neal And Kobe Bryant's Situation: "It Reminds Me Of A Laker Team Where Kobe And Shaq Weren't Vibing In Their Talk. They Didn't Hang Out On The Court."
NBA Media

Vince Carter Compares The Current Warriors Drama To Shaquille O'Neal And Kobe Bryant's Situation: "It Reminds Me Of A Laker Team Where Kobe And Shaq Weren't Vibing In Their Talk. They Didn't Hang Out On The Court."

By Aikansh Chaudhary