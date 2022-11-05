Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Has No Sympathy For Steve Nash After Being Fired From Nets

Steve Nash

When the Brooklyn Nets announced their breakup with head coach Steve Nash, it was a move that many saw coming months in advance.

You see, after Kevin Durant's trade demand this summer, Nash's job was already on the fritz. Once Brooklyn started the season so far under .500, it was pretty much a given that he'd be replaced.

Still, many fans and experts felt sorry for Nash. Given his character, personality, and capabilities as a leader and strategist, many believed he wasn't given a fair shot in Brooklyn amid all the chaos and drama that transpired.

But NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal feels no sympathy for Nash at all. In fact, as he explained on his podcast, he doesn't entirely disagree with Brooklyn's decision to send him home.

“When you do anything in New York, eyes are on you. So he was in New York, that’s the first thing," Shaq said. "The second thing is you got some great talent on your team, you’re expected to win. Last year was a difficult year because one of your superstars only played half a year. This year, you came in with all two-and-a-half superstars. Everybody was healthy, wasn’t no complaining. Yeah, I said what I said, two-and-a-half superstars and again, you’re still supposed to win. Two are dangerous. The two at one time were compared to Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson], but they just couldn’t get it done. But they 94-67 under Steve Nash, won a playoff round and KD (Kevin Durant) and Kyrie [Irving] only played 64 games together. But this year, everybody’s expecting big things out of them, and it’s just not working out.”

The Brooklyn Nets Are 1-1 Since Firing Steve Nash

It's easy to point the finger of blame toward Kyrie, Durant, or even Sean Marks. But ultimately, Nash had a role to play in this disaster as well and it was getting pretty obvious that he just wasn't the right fit for the group. Regarding what's next for him, another chance at NBA coaching might still be in his future.

For the Nets, though, there is still so much work to be done. Kyrie still has to serve out his five-game suspension, Ben Simmons has to learn how to play basketball again, and whoever they bring in as the new coach (likely Ime Udoka) will need some time to implement his system.

In the meantime, the Nets could keep struggling for a while. But after Nash's exit, and yesterday's win without Irving, there is some hope that the best is yet to come for Brooklyn.

YOU MAY LIKE

Steve Nash
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Has No Sympathy For Steve Nash After Being Fired From Nets

By Nico Martinez
Kawhi Leonard
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Calls Out Kawhi Leonard: "We Don't Say Nothing About Him Always Being In Street Clothes."

By Nico Martinez
Grizzlies And Hornets Reporters Go Viral After Sharing A Beautiful Photo: "Two Queens"
NBA Media

Grizzlies And Hornets Reporters Go Viral After Sharing A Beautiful Photo: "Two Queens"

By Orlando Silva
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Still Believes In The Lakers Despite 2-6 Start: "We Are Not The Team Our Record Shows."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Rumors: Rival Teams Are Ready To Restart Trade Talks For Kevin Durant
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Rival Teams Are Ready To Restart Trade Talks For Kevin Durant

By Orlando Silva
Richard Jefferson Says The 2016-17 Cleveland Cavaliers Didn't Try During The Regular Season: "We Were On Some Bulls–t."
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Says The 2016-17 Cleveland Cavaliers Didn't Try During The Regular Season: "We Were On Some Bulls–t."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Had High Praise For Luka Doncic After 8th Consecutive 30+ Point Game
NBA Media

NBA Fans Had High Praise For Luka Doncic After 8th Consecutive 30+ Point Game

By Aaron Abhishek
Ben Simmons Throws Shade At Joel Embiid And Doc Rivers For Turning Their Backs On Him After 2021 Playoffs Collapse
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Throws Shade At Joel Embiid And Doc Rivers For Turning Their Backs On Him After 2021 Playoffs Collapse

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Garnett Reveals His Top 5 Power Forwards Of All Time
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Reveals His Top 5 Power Forwards Of All Time

By Orlando Silva
Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team
NBA Media

Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team

By Orlando Silva
Ben Simmons Slams Critics, Says He Loves It When People Talk S**t About Him
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Slams Critics, Says He Loves It When People Talk S**t About Him

By Aaron Abhishek
Ben Simmons Shows Regrets Over His Controversial Missed Dunk In 2021 Playoffs
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Shows Regrets Over His Controversial Missed Dunk In 2021 Playoffs

By Orlando Silva
Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Criticizes Kyrie Irving Amid Huge Anti-Semitism Controversy
NBA Media

LeBron James Criticizes Kyrie Irving Amid Huge Anti-Semitism Controversy

By Aaron Abhishek
Russell Westbrook Responds To Receiving MVP Chants During Lakers vs. Jazz Game
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Responds To Receiving MVP Chants During Lakers vs. Jazz Game

By Aaron Abhishek
Zach LaVine Reveals Honest Truth About His Injury
NBA Media

Zach LaVine Reveals Honest Truth About His Injury

By Aaron Abhishek