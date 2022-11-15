Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes That Stevie Wonder Can See: "What's Up, Big Diesel?"

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the funniest men in the world of basketball and that has really helped him in his career in Hollywood. The fame and fortune Shaq collected on the court helped him rub shoulders with the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Living in LA and playing for the Lakers just ensured a personality like Shaq would be a star.

Shaq was on Jimmy Fallon's show a while back and narrated a hilarious story of the time he met Stevie Wonder in the elevator of a building they both lived in. That story is the reason why Shaq believes Stevie Wonder isn't actually blind.

"Listen. I'm saying we lived in a building together on Wilshere Boulevard. You used to have to drive underneath to the bottom to park your car. I am coming to the first floor that day, so it goes down first. Stevie got in, I'm standing in the corner and saying nothing. He looks at me and says, 'what up, big diesel?' He turned his head, hit his button, and got off." 

That encounter gave Shaq a story to tell for a lifetime and an unshakeable belief in Stevie Wonder's ability to see. 

Shaquille O'Neal In Hollywood

Shaq spent years in LA winning championships for the Lakers and making many high-profile friends in the film industry. One such friend was Adam Sandler, who has been cast alongside Shaq in movies before.

Outside of acting, Shaq is on TV regularly as a host for Inside the NBA. In addition, former the basketball player is also a DJ, often traveling the world playing in shows and festivals. He is a man of many talents and has done wonders for himself after retirement, be it in media or in business.  

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

