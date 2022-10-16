Shaquille O'Neal Reveals He Never Had Beef With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: "My Feelings Were Not Hurt That I Didn’t Have A Relationship With Kareem.”

Shaquille O'Neal has given his two pennies on the LeBron James-Kareem Abdul-Jabbar no relationship after the King revealed he has never been friends with the all-time NBA scoring leader.

Earlier this month, James was asked about this record, which he is very close to breaking, replying in a cold way, saying he had no comments about it, and no relationship with Kareem, either.

This revelation was shocking for a lot of people around the league. KAJ hasn't been shy when it comes to criticizing LeBron, even calling him out when he grabbed his crotch after a clutch 3 last season.

Now, Shaq has given his opinion on this situation, revealing that it's not strange that LeBron and Kareem don't have a relationship. In fact, O'Neal mentioned that during his eight years in Los Angeles, he was pretty much the same with the six-time NBA champion (28:00).

“By the way me and Kareem, we met three-four years ago. We’re good now,” the Big Diesel said. “To go on record, my feelings were not hurt that I didn’t have a relationship with Kareem.”

Shaq added that not being recognized by Kareem, fueled his competitiveness and he made sure to earn his recognition with his good level.

“Okay, you don’t recognize me, I’m going to make you recognize me.”

It's very common that old legends don't get along with the new generations. Many fans have complained about it, saying that they're salty about today's contracts and how they couldn't make that much money during their time.

Kareem has always been a big critic when LeBron does something he doesn't like, but he has shared his excitement for the King's upcoming record-breaking season. The Lakers aren't going through their best moment right now, and they hope that LeBron breaking Kareem's record isn't the only thing they get to celebrate this campaign.