Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Why He Sold His 17 Locations Of Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Franchises: "Black People Don’t Like Pretzels That Much… We Like Pizza."

Shaquille O'Neal

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal is widely recognized as one of the greatest basketball players ever. During his NBA career, he was pretty much unstoppable, capturing 4 championships in what turned out to be one of the most accomplished careers in all of the league.

But Shaq is more than a baller, as he has pointed out plenty of times before. Among other things, he is also a businessman, and he's always making moves to make the most of his investments, even if it means pulling out of one.

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals The Reason Why He Sold All Of His Pretzel Stores

In an appearance on 'Earn Your Leisure,' Shaq explained the thinking behind one of his more recent financial moves: the complete sale of his ownership in 17 Auntie Anne's Pretzel locations. His reasoning may not be what you think.

(via BET):

“You know we love pizza. I sold my Auntie Anne’s. Because Black people don’t like pretzels that much. So I had to switch it up,” Shaq said. “Maaan, nobody eat cinnamon pretzels.”

“At first, it was a good investment, but the numbers…”

With annual revenue of roughly $500 million, Auntie Anne's wasn't some risky and innovative new project that was doomed to fail. Shaq invested in an established and recognizable brand that can be found in malls and outlets all across America.

Apparently, however, the return just wasn't enough for O'Neal, and he chose not to stick around and wait for things to get better.

Of course, it's not like Shaq doesn't have plenty of other investments to worry about.

O'Neal's investments are a matter of great speculation, with recent information suggesting that he owns over 150 restaurants, along with many fitness centers and even a movie theater. It's not easy to be worth a reported $400 million, after all. But it's hard to get an exact approximation of how many things he's involved in, considering how diverse his portfolio is. 

Well, the big man has answered himself, discussing his business ventures in a recent episode of The Big Podcast. He gave a number for how many companies he has been involved with, including the many that he is still currently a part of.

“I’m a part of over 100 companies, I have 30 endorsement deals, I am invested in over 200 companies, my favorite word in business is joint-ventureship.”

Cleary, Shaq knows how to handle his money, and it's how he has built a massive fortune for himself and his family. Instead of taking his NBA earnings and throwing it all away, he put some of it back to see it later.

Now, in 2022, O'Neal is worth well over $400 million as one of the richest and most successful ex-athletes in the world.

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Why He Sold His 17 Locations Of Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Franchises: "Black People Don’t Like Pretzels That Much… We Like Pizza."

By Nico Martinez
Ja Morant
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Reveals Why Ja Morant Is Set To Be In The MVP Conversation This Season: "There's Nothing He Can't Do."

By Nico Martinez
Dennis Schroder
NBA Media

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Reportedly Worried About Dennis Schroder's Long-Term Durability After Finger Injury

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals That He Punched 5 People In The Face During His NBA Career: "Do You Know How Many Times I Told People 'Foul Me Again, I'll Punch You In The Face' And They Foul Me And I Punch Them In The Face?"

By Nico Martinez
Bill Simmons Says The Golden State Warriors Will Get Rid Of Draymond Green, And Focus More On Developing The Young Core
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says The Golden State Warriors Will Get Rid Of Draymond Green, And Focus More On Developing The Young Core

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Will Come Off The Bench On Tonight's Game vs. Sacramento Kings
NBA Media

Russell Will Come Off The Bench On Tonight's Game vs. Sacramento Kings

By Orlando Silva
Former Sacramento Kings Player Made Shocking Revelation On His Career: "I Never Played A Game Sober, Unfortunately… It Just Never Stopped."
NBA Media

Former Sacramento Kings Player Made Shocking Revelation On His Career: "I Never Played A Game Sober, Unfortunately… It Just Never Stopped."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Troll Gordon Hayward After Photo Of Botched New Haircut Goes Viral: "This Is What Playing For The Hornets Does To The Human Body."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Troll Gordon Hayward After Photo Of Botched New Haircut Goes Viral: "This Is What Playing For The Hornets Does To The Human Body."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Destroy Anthony Davis For Missing Another Preseason Game: "What Happened To Warning The League?"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy Anthony Davis For Missing Another Preseason Game: "What Happened To Warning The League?"

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Was Caught Wanting To Hit A Blunt In The Locker Room During The 2016 All-Star Game
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Was Caught Wanting To Hit A Blunt In The Locker Room During The 2016 All-Star Game

By Orlando Silva
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Reveals His True Feelings On Upcoming Game Against The 76ers: "F---, I Can't Wait To Go There."

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook Breaks His Silence After Summer Of Trade Rumors With Lakers: "I'm All-In, Whatever It Takes For This Team To Win."
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Expected To Re-Open Trade Talks For Russell Westbrook

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Edwards Says He Was Inspired By James Harden To Add More Muscle: "I Think When I Saw James, James Harden, Finally. I Didn’t Play Him My First Year And I Saw Him And He Was Big As Hell."
NBA Media

Anthony Edwards Says He Was Inspired By James Harden To Add More Muscle: "I Think When I Saw James, James Harden, Finally. I Didn’t Play Him My First Year And I Saw Him And He Was Big As Hell."

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Has Now Paid Over $1 Million In Fines For His Career After Jordan Poole Altercation

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal Says Penny Hardaway Was A Better Player Than Kyrie Irving: "Stop It."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says Penny Hardaway Was A Better Player Than Kyrie Irving: "Stop It."

By Orlando Silva
Ben Simmons Admits He Never Had A Relationship With Joel Embiid: “I Don’t Talk To Jo. We Never Really Spoke.”
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Admits He Never Had A Relationship With Joel Embiid: “I Don’t Talk To Jo. We Never Really Spoke.”

By Orlando Silva