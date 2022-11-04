Credit: Fadeaway World

The Brooklyn Nets parted ways with their two-year head coach Steve Nash after a rough start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The Brooklynites recorded a 2-5 at the time of Nash's firing, but not even his departure was enough to turn things around, as the Nets lost the first game post-Nash.

At the time of this firing, a couple of candidates surfaced to take over at Barclays Center, with Ime Udoka looking like the favorite to replace Nash as the team's head coach.

While some are against this idea, others have approved the possibility of Udoka changing teams and leaving the Boston Celtics for the hot mess of the Nets. Shaquille O'Neal, however, is all in on Ime joining the Nets.

Shaquille O'Neal Says Hiring Ime Udoka Will Bring 'Championship Experience' To Brooklyn Nets

The Big Diesel is not against this idea and recently made a case for Udoka to join the Nets. This potential hiring would put a controversial coach with three controversial players, but Shaq believes that as long as they win, the bad things will disappear or will be overlooked.

Via Sportskeeda:

"Yeah but winning cures it all. Let him come in and get ten games in a row. Watch how all this stuff disappears. So his job is going to be to get the two and a half Superstars to play together to play hungry and to lead the other nine, ten, eleven guys and that's going to be difficult." "Like I always said, if I'm playing for a guy that don't have that Championship experience, I'm not going to really listen to him all the way especially when my name is on the line. That's why when Phil came in I had to shut up. I know what you're talking about because every time I lost I seen you in. So, yes sir. But like all the other guys I played for, during the moment of Truth and you know they shaking in the huddle and they don't know what play we're gonna run. Ah, here we go again."

This is an interesting idea for the Nets, and even though general manager Sean Marks has stated that they haven't made a final decision on this, everything points out that the Nets will get Udoka as their new head coach. He took the Celtics to the Finals last year, which is a big plus for him.