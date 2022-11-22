Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Selects His All-Time Starting 5 To Beat Patrick Bet-David's All-Time Starting 5

Shaquille O'Neal Selects His All-Time Starting 5 To Beat Patrick Bet-David's All-Time Starting 5

Perhaps one of the favorite pastimes of basketball fans worldwide is building different starting 5s based on players that have played in the league at some point. The GOAT debate, who the greatest players are in each position, and other questions are discussed often, but the all-time starting 5 is equally big. 

Everyone has one, Stephen Curry shared his all-time starting five. Even the man on nearly everyone's team, the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan had some picks for who would make it to his all-time starting 5. Legends throughout the history of the game have shown different incredible abilities and imagining them playing together at the peak of their powers is as fun as it gets for a lot of hoop fans. 

While it's usually people picking their starting 5s out of every player that has ever played, sometimes people will do it in a draft style to spice it up. That's precisely what happened between Shaquille O'Neal and Patrick Bet-David during an interview, and it led to some exciting results. 

Shaquille O'Neal Chose Kobe Bryant With His First Pick While Creating His All-Time Starting 5

Shaquille O'Neal and Patrick Bet-David indulged in this fun little activity during an interview. Choosing to build their starting 5s in a draft style, Shaq went first and his answer surprised even his interviewer. 

Patrick Bet-David: "NBA draft, put your starting 5, yours against mine, you go first, who's your first pick?"

Shaquille O'Neal: "Players now or forever? Kobe."

PBD: "You picked Kobe first? Ahead of Jordan? Seriously?"

Shaq: "Of course. Yeah. I played with Kobe. 

PBD: "Are you serious? You'd take Kobe over MJ?"

Shaq: "Write it down, take a picture, fax it."

PBD: "Well, you take Kobe, now I got Shaq. That's my first pick."

Shaq: "Now I got Jordan... I got Kobe and Jordan in the backcourt."

PBD: "If you're going to play that game, I'll play a different game, I got Hakeem at 4."

Shaq: "Okay, I got LeBron at 3. You're going down."

PBD: "I'll go KD at 3."

Shaq: "At center, Imma go the late great Bill Russell, may he rest in peace."

PBD: "Imma go with Steph Curry."

Shaq: "And at my 4, I'm going with Karl Malone at the 4... You're not gonna win a game."

PBD: "I'm mixing it up, I need defense, I'm going with Dennis Rodman."

A team that has Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James would automatically be considered the best, without even considering Bill Russell at the center position. Patrick-Bet David's team seems a lot more haphazard although they would also be tough to beat. And it could have been worse, either of the two could have picked Allen Iverson with their first pick

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal Selects His All-Time Starting 5 To Beat Patrick Bet-David's All-Time Starting 5
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Selects His All-Time Starting 5 To Beat Patrick Bet-David's All-Time Starting 5

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Is Disappointed With How Black People Treat Gays
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Is Disappointed With How Black People Treat Gays

By Gautam Varier
Dwyane Wade On Kobe Bryant's Psycho Reaction When He Broke Kobe's Nose: "I Love It"
NBA Media

Dwyane Wade On Kobe Bryant's Psycho Reaction When He Broke Kobe's Nose: "I Love It"

By Gautam Varier
Ronnie 2K Says Victor Wembanyama Will Break The NBA 2K Game
NBA Media

Ronnie 2K Says Victor Wembanyama Will Break The NBA 2K Game

By Gautam Varier
Kobe Bryant On The Lowest Moment Of His Career: "My First Two Or Three Years Were Nightmares For Me"
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant On The Lowest Moment Of His Career: "My First Two Or Three Years Were Nightmares For Me"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Debate Who Is The Most Unguardable Player In The League: "It’s Been KD For About 12 Years"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Who Is The Most Unguardable Player In The League: "It’s Been KD For About 12 Years"

By Gautam Varier
Larsa Pippen Said Chicago Bulls Were Scottie Pippen's Team: "Scottie Was Winning Without Michael. But Michael Wasn’t Winning Without Scottie."
NBA Media

Larsa Pippen Said Chicago Bulls Were Scottie Pippen's Team: "Scottie Was Winning Without Michael. But Michael Wasn’t Winning Without Scottie."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
New York Knicks Want To Land A Star Like Kevin Durant Or Anthony Davis As Soon As They Are Available On Market
NBA Media

New York Knicks Want To Land A Star Like Kevin Durant Or Anthony Davis As Soon As They Are Available On Market

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Warriors Fans React To Stephen Curry Picture On The Bench: "He Will Trade Them All"
NBA Media

Warriors Fans React To Stephen Curry Picture On The Bench: "He Will Trade Them All"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Reggie Miller's Wild Pre-Game Handshake Routine: "Y'all Thought Today's Handshakes Were Crazy?"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Reggie Miller's Wild Pre-Game Handshake Routine: "Y'all Thought Today's Handshakes Were Crazy?"

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan Is The Only Player To Win A Championship With Only One Teammate Scoring Double Digit Points
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Is The Only Player To Win A Championship With Only One Teammate Scoring Double Digit Points

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Thinks It Is Disrespectful That Kobe Bryant Is Not Mentioned In The GOAT Conversation
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Thinks It Is Disrespectful That Kobe Bryant Is Not Mentioned In The GOAT Conversation

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Mike Budenholzer Wants The NBA To Protect Giannis Antetokounmpo From Physical Plays
NBA Media

Mike Budenholzer Wants The NBA To Protect Giannis Antetokounmpo From Physical Plays

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Director Of The "Shaq" Documentary Says Kobe Bryant's Family Requested To Reduce Kobe's Parts In The Series
NBA Media

Director Of The "Shaq" Documentary Says Kobe Bryant's Family Requested To Reduce Kobe's Parts In The Series

By Gautam Varier
Luka Doncic Rookie Card Sells For World Record $3.12 Million
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Rookie Card Sells For World Record $3.12 Million

By Ishaan Bhattacharya