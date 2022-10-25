Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Shares Hilarious Story Of When He Could Only Fill $9 On Gas After Modifying A $350,000 Silver Ferrari

As Kobe Bryant said, the only thing that could stop Shaquille O'Neal was himself. The Big Diesel never stopped when he wanted to achieve something, and even if he had to go out of his way to do it, Shaq wouldn't hesitate. That's how he became one of the most dominant players of all time, but also how he enjoyed a lot of things during his life. 

Shaq owns a collection of incredible cars, including Cadillacs, Roll Royces, Mercedes, Range Rovers, Lamborghinis, and more. However, it seems like Shaq always had a soft spot for the most famous luxury car in the world: a Ferrari. 

It was always a dream of him to get one of those, and when he landed in Los Angeles, Shaq didn't hesitate to buy it. However, he was too big for that car and had to make some adjustments so he could fit right in. 

In his book, ‘Shaq Uncut: My Story’ (via The Sportsrush), the Los Angeles Lakers legend explained how he bought a Ferrari and had to pay $350,000 to modify it and get the car the way he wanted it. 

“When I got to LA I bought myself a silver Ferrari. I couldn’t fit in a regular Ferrari so I had the guy take the engine out of the back so he could adjust the seat and create some legroom for me. That meant he had to put the motor in the front. It was a nightmare—cost me around $350,000, but I had to have it.

When you are a big guy like me, people are always telling you, “Well, you can’t have that. You won’t fit. You are too big.” Even though I was big, I just wanted all the things all the little guys in the world had. I just wanted to be like everyone else. Really. Why is that so hard?”

These modifications ended up making Shaq pay only $9 for gas. He added that he needed to go to a certain place to get the gas, which makes things hilarious. 

“By the time the guy fixed that Ferrari up for me, the only gas tank he could fit in the car was one—and I’m not kidding—from a lawn mower. The most gas I could put in at one time was about nine dollars’ worth. The guys on the team never let me forget it.”

Even though he ended up getting a lot of jokes for his car, Shaq fulfilled his dream and owned a Ferrari, drawing a lot of attention to him wherever he went. Shaq has a big passion for luxurious cars, and the F355 Spider is the prime example of that. 

