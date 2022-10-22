Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Speculates About Jordan Poole Provoking Draymond Green Before Getting Punched In The Face: "When You Come In Running Your Mouth, You Got To Get Checked And In My 19 Years, I Checked A Lot Of Players."

Shaquille O'Neal Speculates About Jordan Poole Provoking Draymond Green Before Getting Punched In The Face: "When You Come In Running Your Mouth, You Got To Get Checked And In My 19 Years, I Checked A Lot Of Players."

The Draymond Green and Jordan Poole situation appears to be part of the past of the Golden State Warriors. Poole admitted that Draymond apologized to him, and they're ready to move on and win more championships with the Warriors. 

Everything appears to be great right now, especially after ring night, when the Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers and got their rings. The challenge has started again, and these two will be crucial if the Dubs want to repeat as NBA champions next year. 

Meanwhile, people keep speculating about this situation, and Shaquille O'Neal is no different. The 4x NBA champion has been very vocal about this situation, praising Draymond for stepping up against the press and also calling out fans for messing with the big man. 

Shaquille O'Neal Speculates About Jordan Poole Provoking Draymond Green Before Getting Punched In The Face

Well, that's not it for Shaq, as he recently went on his The Big Podcast and tried to give another explanation for this situation. According to O'Neal, it's very common to see role players who played a big role in a championship become a showoff, and he thinks that could be the case for Poole. 

First, he started off by reminding people who are the three most important players in the Warriors locker room. 

Via Sportskeeda

"I don't know what happened, I'm gonna speculate. The pecking order for the Golden State is Steph, Klay, Draymond, that's it. That's the top 3.

"Now when you win a championship and you're a soldier, but you're a vital part of winning a championship. You coming next year with the big old glasses, you coming with the convertible, you start feeling yourself."

Shaq added that if Poole was talking more than necessary, then Draymond put him in his place, which O'Neal himself did a lot during his career. 

"So, when you come in running your mouth, you got to get checked and in my 19 years, I checked a lot of players."

What Shaq says makes sense, but it's been clarified before that Poole didn't change his attitude toward his teammates or anything. Still, this could have been a strategy by the team to put water on this fire. In the end, Jordan got his contract extension, while Green is expected to leave the team soon. 

Perhaps this is the revenge Jordan needed, but nobody can change what happened between him and Draymond. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal Speculates About Jordan Poole Provoking Draymond Green Before Getting Punched In The Face: "When You Come In Running Your Mouth, You Got To Get Checked And In My 19 Years, I Checked A Lot Of Players."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Speculates About Jordan Poole Provoking Draymond Green Before Getting Punched In The Face: "When You Come In Running Your Mouth, You Got To Get Checked And In My 19 Years, I Checked A Lot Of Players."

By Orlando Silva
pat pg13
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Trolls Paul George On Social Media, Accuses PG Of Punching Him In The Face

By Orlando Silva
Juan Toscano Anderson Shows Support To Russell Westbrook By Wearing His Jersey Post-Practice
NBA Media

Juan Toscano-Anderson Shows Support To Russell Westbrook By Wearing His Jersey Post-Practice

By Orlando Silva
Klay Thompson On How Dangerous The Cavaliers Were For The Warriors In The Finals: "That Was A Nasty Big 3, Man. They All Brought The Best Out Of Each Other."
NBA Media

Klay Thompson On How Dangerous The Cavaliers Were For The Warriors In The Finals: "That Was A Nasty Big 3, Man. They All Brought The Best Out Of Each Other."

By Orlando Silva
Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook

By Orlando Silva
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Has 0 Assists In Two Games This Season, Is He The Most Selfish Player On The Los Angeles Lakers?

By Orlando Silva
Video: Ben Simmons Didn't Want To Let Anyone Touch The Ball Until The NBA Referees Reversed The Call
NBA Media

Video: Ben Simmons Didn't Want To Let Anyone Touch The Ball Until The NBA Referees Reversed The Call

By Aaron Abhishek
clarkson lakers
NBA Trade Rumors

The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season

By Lee Tran
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
NBA Media

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

By Aaron Abhishek
Jason Kidd Believes Ja Morant Is Special And All Eyes Will Be On Him
NBA Media

Jason Kidd Believes Ja Morant Is Special And All Eyes Will Be On Him

By Aaron Abhishek
Doug Collins Revealed What Michael Jordan Said To Him After Scoring 97 Points In 2 Games As A 41-Year-Old: "I Told You I Can Still Play."
NBA Media

Doug Collins Revealed What Michael Jordan Said To Him After Scoring 97 Points In 2 Games As A 41-Year-Old: "I Told You I Can Still Play."

By Divij Kulkarni
Gorgeous Taylor Rooks Keeps Delighting Fans During The NBA Opening Week: "Back Like You Never Left!"
NBA Media

Gorgeous Taylor Rooks Keeps Delighting Fans During The NBA Opening Week: "Back Like You Never Left!"

By Orlando Silva
Anthony Edwards Speaks Out After Minnesota's Embarrassing Loss To The Utah Jazz: "Gotta Figure It Out. It's The Little Things."
NBA Media

Anthony Edwards Speaks Out After Minnesota's Embarrassing Loss To The Utah Jazz: "Gotta Figure It Out. It's The Little Things."

By Divij Kulkarni
Klay Thompson Shared A Story Of How He Was Busted For Marijuana Possession In College: "They Put Me In Cuffs, They Put Me In The Back... And I Was Like, 'God, My Parents Are Going To Be So Upset.'"
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Shared A Story Of How He Was Busted For Marijuana Possession In College: "They Put Me In Cuffs, They Put Me In The Back... And I Was Like, 'God, My Parents Are Going To Be So Upset.'"

By Divij Kulkarni
Malcolm Brogdon Called Out Bam Adebayo's Screens: "Some Of Them Are Illegal, And Don't Get Called But That's The Reality Of The Game."
NBA Media

Malcolm Brogdon Called Out Bam Adebayo's Screens: "Some Of Them Are Illegal, And Don't Get Called But That's The Reality Of The Game."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fan Brings A Ja Morant Voodoo Doll: “I Just Want Him To Have A Bad Game.”
NBA Media

NBA Fan Brings A Ja Morant Voodoo Doll: “I Just Want Him To Have A Bad Game.”

By Aaron Abhishek