Shaquille O'Neal Speculates About Jordan Poole Provoking Draymond Green Before Getting Punched In The Face: "When You Come In Running Your Mouth, You Got To Get Checked And In My 19 Years, I Checked A Lot Of Players."

The Draymond Green and Jordan Poole situation appears to be part of the past of the Golden State Warriors. Poole admitted that Draymond apologized to him, and they're ready to move on and win more championships with the Warriors.

Everything appears to be great right now, especially after ring night, when the Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers and got their rings. The challenge has started again, and these two will be crucial if the Dubs want to repeat as NBA champions next year.

Meanwhile, people keep speculating about this situation, and Shaquille O'Neal is no different. The 4x NBA champion has been very vocal about this situation, praising Draymond for stepping up against the press and also calling out fans for messing with the big man.

Well, that's not it for Shaq, as he recently went on his The Big Podcast and tried to give another explanation for this situation. According to O'Neal, it's very common to see role players who played a big role in a championship become a showoff, and he thinks that could be the case for Poole.

First, he started off by reminding people who are the three most important players in the Warriors locker room.

Via Sportskeeda:

"I don't know what happened, I'm gonna speculate. The pecking order for the Golden State is Steph, Klay, Draymond, that's it. That's the top 3. "Now when you win a championship and you're a soldier, but you're a vital part of winning a championship. You coming next year with the big old glasses, you coming with the convertible, you start feeling yourself."

Shaq added that if Poole was talking more than necessary, then Draymond put him in his place, which O'Neal himself did a lot during his career.

"So, when you come in running your mouth, you got to get checked and in my 19 years, I checked a lot of players."

What Shaq says makes sense, but it's been clarified before that Poole didn't change his attitude toward his teammates or anything. Still, this could have been a strategy by the team to put water on this fire. In the end, Jordan got his contract extension, while Green is expected to leave the team soon.

Perhaps this is the revenge Jordan needed, but nobody can change what happened between him and Draymond.