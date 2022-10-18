Skip to main content

Shaquille O’Neal Trash Talks Candice Parker After Making Free Throw: “Take The Surprise Out Of Your Voice”

Shaquille O’Neal Trash Talks Candice Parker After Making Free Throw: “Take The Surprise Out Of Your Voice”

Shaquille O'Neal was arguably one of the most dominant basketball players to ever step onto the hardwood. O'Neal was a physical beast that we hadn't ever seen before in the NBA, as he had great movement to go with his massive 300+ pound frame. In that era of NBA's physicality, Shaq was basically unstoppable.

The only way to stop Shaq was to send him to the free-throw line, where he struggled his entire career. It seems he has stopped struggling in that regard now, over a decade after his retirement. Shaq sank a free throw on the TNT set and reminded everyone that he was a 50% shooter from the line, and then shared the clip on Twitter to talk trash to Candace Parker.

TNT announced that the entirety of the 'Inside the NBA' crew had their contracts extended by the network, which means the show will continue for many more years with Shaq, Charles Barkley, Kenny 'The Jet' Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

Shaquille O'Neal's Free Throw Struggles

There's a reason O'Neal had a relatively emphatic celebration after making a simple free throw. Throughout his career, Shaq had a glaring hole in his game with his free throw inconsistency. Opposing defenses came up with the 'Hack-A-Shaq', which meant that players will just foul O'Neal when he was trying to finish at the rim. 

Shaq was a relatively strong free throw shooter in clutch time situations, as he often went to the line late in playoff games. For his career, Shaq shot 52.7% from the line meaning he basically made one for every free throw he missed. It stands for 5935 made free throws out of 11252 attempts.

Shaq could have been as high as 2nd on the all-time scoring list if he was a good free throw shooter. However, his lack of charity stripe shooting didn't stop him from being a league MVP, winning 3 consecutive Finals MVPs, and winning 4 championships. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O’Neal Trash Talks Candice Parker After Making Free Throw: “Take The Surprise Out Of Your Voice”
NBA Media

Shaquille O’Neal Trash Talks Candice Parker After Making Free Throw: “Take The Surprise Out Of Your Voice”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Threatened To Beat Up Michael Jordan At A Birthday Party, NBA Legend Literally Ran Away
NBA Media

Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Threatened To Beat Up Michael Jordan At A Birthday Party, NBA Legend Literally Ran Away

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Watch: Bronny James With His Dad, LeBron James, Appears On New Commercial For 'Beats By Dre'
NBA Media

Watch: Bronny James With His Dad, LeBron James, Appears On New Commercial For 'Beats By Dre'

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Gets Real On Potentially Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar On All-Time Scoring List: "One Of The Most Sought-After Records In Sports"
NBA Media

LeBron James Gets Real On Potentially Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar On All-Time Scoring List: "One Of The Most Sought-After Records In Sports"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Golden State Warriors Might Have A Near $500 Million Salary Bill In 2023-24
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Might Have A Near $500 Million Salary Bill In 2023-24

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Brittney Griner
NBA Media

Vladimir Putin Says Release Of Brittney Griner Is Not On The Top Of His List Amid Ukraine-Russia War

By Nico Martinez
Patrick Beverley Sets The Record Straight On What Really Went Down With The Russell Westbrook Huddle Scandal: "We Told Russ On The Plane, Anything You Do, Bro, They Gonna Attack You."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Sets The Record Straight On What Really Went Down With The Russell Westbrook Huddle Scandal: "We Told Russ On The Plane, Anything You Do, Bro, They Gonna Attack You."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Breaks His Silence On Season Opener Against The Warriors: "It’s Always Good To Spoil A Ring Night."

By Nico Martinez
Ronnie 2K Shockingly Reveals That Players Have Bribed Him To Increase Their Ratings: "You Know How You Can Get Your Rating Better? Play Better."
NBA Media

Ronnie 2K Shockingly Reveals That Players Have Bribed Him To Increase Their Ratings: "You Know How You Can Get Your Rating Better? Play Better."

By Nico Martinez
Klay Thompson Fires Back After Ronnie 2K Takes Over ESPN: "Y'all Really Interviewed This Clown?"
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Fires Back After Ronnie 2K Takes Over ESPN: "Y'all Really Interviewed This Clown?"

By Nico Martinez
Boston Celtics Honor The Late Bill Russell In Legendary Jersey Reveal
NBA Media

Boston Celtics Honor The Late Bill Russell In Legendary Jersey Reveal

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Is 'Likely' To Excersize His $27.5M Option With Warriors Next Season

By Nico Martinez
Watch: Houston Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas Got Emotional After A Reporter Recited Kevin Porter Jr.‘s “This Team Saved My Life” Comment
NBA Media

Watch: Houston Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas Got Emotional After A Reporter Recited Kevin Porter Jr.‘s “This Team Saved My Life”

By Nico Martinez
The 10 Greatest Small Forwards Of The 2000s
NBA

The 10 Greatest Small Forwards Of The 2000s

By Nick Mac
Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Fans On Twitter Go Crazy With One Day To Go For NBA 2022-23 Season To Begin
NBA Media

NBA Fans On Twitter Go Crazy With One Day To Go For NBA 2022-23 Season To Begin

By Nico Martinez