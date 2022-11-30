Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal's Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson Reveals What Shaq Never Did For Her

Shaquille O'Neal is a larger-than-life figure in every aspect of life. He was a behemoth on the court, and he is an incredibly accomplished individual in his life outside of basketball as well. The NBA legend has excelled in many areas of life, not just basketball. He is involved in music, law enforcement, and education, and is also a multi-millionaire business tycoon

But there's one place where O'Neal didn't do as well as he might have done. Shaq was married to Shaunie Henderson from 2002 to 2011 and has 4 children with her. But their marriage was a stormy one, and it seems there are multiple places where the big man failed his relationship. Henderson revealed to Page Six that she hadn't even been proposed to on one knee before her current marriage to Keion Henderson. Meaning Shaquille O'Neal never got down on one knee to ask her to marry him. 

“I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six.

“I never got proposed to and he [Keion] proposed to me. I got asked to be married, but I wasn’t proposed to. Like a man bending down on one knee with his hand in the air with a ring. I’ve never experienced that.”

Shaquille O'Neal, to his credit, has admitted in the past that he messed up quite a bit in his marriage. The Big Diesel can accept his faults when the time comes. 

Shaquille O'Neal Admitted He Wasn't The Best Spouse And He Cheated 

Wealth and fame can make it easy to forget what is important in this life at times. And Shaquille O'Neal revealed in the light of the Ime Udoka scandal, that he had also cheated in life and lost his family in the process. 

"I was a serial cheater. It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, ‘Boom, boom, bam.’ I can’t do that. I know these guys personally. I know they’re going through a lot because I went through a lot.

"I did it. I was the best at it and not proud of it at all. I lost my family doing it. I lost valuable, important years of my children from doing it."

It takes a really big man to open up about your own mistakes in this manner, and Shaquille O'Neal has done well in this regard. The first step to forgiveness is always acceptance and it seems that he and his ex-wife are now both happy and on decent terms. The question does remain though if the Big Aristotle will ever get down on one knee to ask anyone else to marry him. 

