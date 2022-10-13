Shareef O'Neal's Lock Down Defense Against Victor Wembanyama Became Viral: "He Forced Him To The Corner To Take A Bad Shot"

Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the best players to ever play in the history of the NBA. Even before entering the league, he was expected to dominate the league using his size and strength. He did just that for the majority of his career, as he won four NBA Championships and a plethora of other accolades during his stint in the NBA.

For his achievements, he was obviously inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. All things considered, Shaq's one of the legends of the game. So when it was revealed that his son, Shareef O'Neal, also wanted to have a successful career in the NBA, Shareef was burdened with a lot of expectations.

O'Neal declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, but he never heard his name called by commissioner Adam Silver to come on stage. Fortunately, he got a chance to showcase his talent in the Summer League for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Well, his stint with the Lakers in the Summer League wasn't as fruitful as he would have liked it to be. So he later signed with G League Ignite to play basketball.

Shareef O'Neal Flaunted His Defensive Abilities Against Victor Wembanyama

The French draft prospect Victor Wembanyama recently played his first game on American soil against G League Ignite. While Vic had a sensational performance, there was one play where fans got to see Shareef in action against Wemby.

Wemby was utterly dominant during his game against Ignite as he exploded for 36 points. But in one particular play, Wemby was stopped in his track by Shareef. NBA fans loved seeing Shaq's son play lock down defense and heaped huge praise on him.

hyrum.wright: Shareef forced him to take a bad shot that he missed. That's good defense.

guap_d15: Good defense but really he just missed.

eljefo: More like “players playin, and a shooter doing what they normally do more than 50% of the time… miss 🤷”

k.ennethrl: I mean an off the dribble fading J is tough, let alone with a good defender on you. Not a typical shot.

_miketorres1_: He’s too slow i’ll be honest he’s fantastic talent but he’s getting strapped perimeter wise by a good defender.

bzoomin_: Let’s not act like he supposed to score every possession.

j.graff21: Locking up or caused him to miss a tough fadeaway?

samlessard_: Good defense but dudes so tall that no one can ever actually contest his jump shot. S**t is a cheat code.

that.would.be_isaac: Y’all are saying “he just missed” but most of wemby’s shots are on good defense, but you can’t say he didn’t alter the shot. He defended it really well.

l0stkhild: That match up always going to be great!

Fans agreed that Shareef played good defense, but at the same time, they also mentioned Vic's shot selection was bad in this particular play. Regardless of that, it's good to see Shareef improving. Maybe he can one day find his way back into the league and sign a contract for with a franchise.

