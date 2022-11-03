Skip Bayless Continues To Blast LeBron James, Even Though King James Didn't Deserve Any Critics Because Of The Virus

Credit: Fadeaway World

NBA analyst Skip Bayless continued to lambast Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, despite the latter's admission that he was sick and was barely able to get out of bed.

The sickness, which he attributed to a virus didn't deter him from notching up 20 points in the Lakers' second win of the season. They beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 in overtime propelled by efforts largely by Lonnie Walker IV and Matt Ryan's buzzer-beater three.

Bayless took to Twitter to take a shot at James for his rather uncharacteristic style of playing saying that the Pelicans "out-gagged" him.

"LeBron LeBricked again and again down the stretch and in overtime - 0-7 in all from three. And the Pels out-gagged him, needing only one free throw to win, missing both."

It should be worth noting that James, at 37, had defied time and age as a supremely-talented athlete, and has been the driving force for Los Angeles. Recently he crossed yet another milestone that adds more reasons to believe that he deserves a place on the Lakers' Mount Rushmore.

He's now one of only three players with more than 1,000 games with 20+ points. LBJ surpassed Karl Malone, recording the 1,135 20+ point game in his career against the Minnesota Timberwolves last week.

It goes without saying that an illness that usually sees players sit on the sidelines couldn't stop James from suiting up and being there for the team that has endured a forgettable 0-5 start. Perhaps, Bayless could cut some slack rather than take potshots at the King.

It wasn't the James of the old that played against New Orleans, but it surely wasn't a different version in terms of consistency. In a game that saw Walker pour a season-high 28 points, James contributed to 20 of them with 10 rebounds and 8 assists.

Speaking to the media after the game, James spoke about how a viral attack played its part in weakening the veteran. He also explained that he was sick for a good three days and even missed out on the team's Halloween party.

"I've been better. Today was the first day I got out of bed since Sunday night after the game. I missed the Halloween party without my guys on Monday. ... Soon as I leave here I'm going back to bed for sure."

While adding an update about his condition, James also added that he wasn't worried about the foot injury that's seen him on the injury report ahead of every game giving fans a reason to be relieved.

James will have a good couple of days to get some rest as the Lakers will need his services when they take on a formidable-looking Utah Jazz on Friday (November 4).