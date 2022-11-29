Skip to main content

Skip Bayless' Impressive NBA Predictions Are Shocking Basketball Fans

FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless is notorious for his hot takes and wild opinions. As one of the most widely recognized and accomplished names in the industry, Bayless has made a living sharing some of his most controversial views with the world.

But as fans get caught up in all that Bayless gets wrong, there are plenty of times he's been 100% right on some things.

On Instagram recently, one fan gave Bayless his props in a post illustrating some of his best predictions, including stuff about Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, and the 73-9 Warriors.

"Despite all the trolling, Skip Bayless has had some really impressive predictions in his career..."

Skip Bayless' Former Co-Host Agrees Skip Has Especially Unforgiving Stance On LeBron James

Bayless' feelings towards James are nothing new. In fact, since LeBron entered the league, Bayless has always been among his biggest critics. Things are so bad that even his former co-host, Stephen A. Smith cannot deny how high Bayless has set his standards.

Stephen A. Smith has recently admitted that he believes Skip Bayless is the analyst most critical of LeBron James on the I Am Athlete podcast. He added that Skip Bayless isn't "playing" with his criticisms and that he means what he says.

"Of course, I think no one is more critical of LeBron James than Skip Bayless. What I will tell you is that he ain't playing. He means it... his measuring stick is MJ."

Of course, Bayless doesn't think he's being unfair. He actually thinks it's everyone else who has overprotected the legacy of James.

"To me, LeBron James over the expanse of his career has been the most overprotected and under criticized superstar I have ever encountered," Bayless said. How can you defend Games 4,5, and 6 against Boston in 2010, when his owner accused him of quitting and somebody from his inner circle said that he had to be sedated?"

Bayless is still probably more often wrong than he is right, but the guy still has some idea of what he's talking about. After watching the NBA for literally decades, he has more knowledge about the sport than most casual fans will ever know.

With that in mind, it's no wonder why he manages to nail some bold predictions every once in a while.

