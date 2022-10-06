Skip Bayless Shockingly Sides With LeBron James After Criticism From Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: "I Don't Love The Way Kareem Has Criticized Him. It Just Doesn't Seem Fair To Me."

As one of the biggest athletes on the planet, LeBron James has more than his fair share of haters, and FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless is widely considered to be the biggest among them.

For years, Skip has bashed James for countless different things, repeatedly calling out his leadership and questioning his game (among other things).

But in the aftermath of some comments from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Mr. Bayless took a break from his usual role to come to the King's defense.

Skip Bayless Defends LeBron James From Criticism By Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Despite being a Lakers legend, Kareem has been a very vocal and harsh critic of James in recent years, and it's probably why they reportedly have 'no relationship' today. Many might agree with Kareem here, but Skip Bayless isn't one of them.

Instead of joining the LeBron slander-fest, the NBA analyst actually defended LeBron on Wednesday's edition of Undisputed.

"I'm on LeBron's side in this because I do not love the way Kareem has criticized LeBron because it just doesn't feel right to me and his 'gripes' are not worthy of public airing. It just doesn't seem fair to me and in the biggest picture, it's a little sad to me. Because he is (if he stays healthy) will soon pass him on the All-Time scoring list."

After Shannon raised a point about how Kareem might be jealous of the King, Bayless continued his explanation.

"There has to be some envy here," Skip said. "There's some threat being posed. Because would you believe when Kareem passed Wilt as the All-Time leading scorer on April 4th of 1984. That's a long time ago and that's how long Kareem has been able to live with 'I'm the king of the world, I lead this whole league in scoring!' For more than half of his life, he's been able to say 'I'm the greatest scorer in the history of this league."

Most of Kareem's issues with LeBron have nothing to do with basketball. As a champion for social justice and human rights, KAJ has made it his personal mission to fight injustice and make a real difference in the community.

Both politically and morally, Kareem seems to have different values than James, which is why the two don't see eye-to-eye.

And while James has hardly been perfect himself, he clearly doesn't appreciate all the negativity from Kareem. If you get Skip Bayless, of all people, to defend LeBron James, you know that you must be doing something wrong.