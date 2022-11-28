Skip to main content

Skip Bayless Surprisingly Called Out LeBron James' Work Ethic

LeBron James missed a few games over the last few weeks due to an injury. During his absence from the team, Anthony Davis burdened most of the load for the Los Angeles Lakers and, to be honest, did a pretty good job. The Purple and Gold won a few games and got back into rhythm ahead of James' return.

James finally returned before the Lakers' two back-to-back games against the San Antonio Spurs. In both games, LeBron James once again proved that he still has plenty of fuel left in his tank.

In fact, after the Lakers' most recent win against the Spurs, the King surpassed the 45,000 mark on the regular season and playoffs career points combined list.

Skip Bayless Once Again Finds A Way To Criticize LeBron James

Prior to missing multiple games because of an injury, LeBron James was in a shooting slump. However, the 37-year-old has well and truly snapped out of that shooting slump. Upon being asked about that, James replied that he was never worried about his shooting slump because of the hard work that he puts into his craft.

But NBA analyst Skip Bayless somehow found a way to criticize James for this statement. Bayless even doubted LeBron's work ethic.

LeBron just said he "puts in too much work" to remain in a 3-point slump. Huh??? He has ALWAYS been a pretty sorry 3-pt and free-throw shooter. Hard work would've made him a career 38% 3-pt shooter and a career 85% FT-shooter.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar may not be one of the best three-point and free-throw shooters out there, but James' work ethic can never be criticized. He has been in the league for 20 seasons, and in most of them, LeBron was the best player in the league by a landslide.

Although LeBron could become an even better player if he had a great three-point shot, he has accomplished everything a player can imagine in the NBA while being somewhat of an average shooter from deep.

