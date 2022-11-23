Stephen A. Smith Blasts The Brooklyn Nets After 'Atrocious' Performance Against 76ers

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Facing a 76ers team without its three best players, the Brooklyn Nets should have had an easy win on Tuesday. Instead, in a game against Ben Simmons' former team, the Nets looked slow and lethargic all night long in a soul-crushing defeat.

After the game, the Nets heard criticism and backlash from all corners, and it continued into this morning as well.

Speaking on First Take, Stephen A. Smith was among the most vocal voices to speak out against the Nets when he called them out a few hours ago on national television:

"That was one of the most ATROCIOUS performances I have ever seen. It's the worst loss by a team this NBA season. That's number one. Number two, it really calls into question the basketball character of the Brooklyn Nets. No Joel Embiid, no James Harden, no Tyrese Maxey, and you go out there and you put on that kind of performance? And I'm looking at a Kevin Durant... 14 shots? You going up against those dudes and all you can give us is 14 shots? You're supposed to will your team... that's not what happened. And so as a result of that I was incredible disappointed because I expected the Philadelphia 76ers to get the breaks beat off of them. Making a game was news in and of itself but to actually win the game... I was incredibly disappointed."

Kevin Durant Sent A Message To The Haters After Shocking Loss vs. Sixers

The Nets have faced an abundance of adversity this season, and they haven’t handled it too well.

As for Kevin Durant, we already know how he feels about this franchise. But until he’s traded, he’s going to do what he can to fend off the haters.

“Everybody wants to see our team fail. Nobody likes Ben, nobody likes Kai, nobody likes myself, so it might be like that in every road arena and that's something we're gonna have to deal with. There's a lot of stuff that probably factors into it. NBA fans really got live for you but it's misplaced love, I guess. At the end of the way, people enjoy watching us play."

Durant wasn’t wrong there. At the moment, his Nets are the most unlikeable team in the league… but that is the result of their own doing.

If this team can’t find a way to flip things around soon, the situation could turn ugly.

For now, they are just taking it one game at a time.

