Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On The Lakers For 'Stinking Up' Los Angeles

You have to give the Lakers credit for the effort they've displayed through the first 12 games of this season. Surprisingly, they haven't been terrible on defense and have shown a lot of promise on that end of the floor despite losing their way last season.

Unfortunately, it hasn't been enough to generate wins for the Lakers, who are 2-9 on the season after last night's loss to the Clippers.

Things are so bad that Stephen A. Smith (among others) was forced to go off on the 17x champions on First Take this morning when he called them out for 'stinking up the city of Los Angeles.'

Here's what he said:

"If I'm Michael Jordan, Gordon Hayward ain't giving you a damn thing anyway. I'm thinking about a Terry Rozier, I'm thinking about a Gordon Hayward... move them for a Russell Westbrook! You got additional bodies, with dudes who can play, who can hit some perimeter shots, and you might have a chance to be respectable. I understand they ain't gonna win no damn championship, but at least they ain't stinking up southern California. It's bad enough the smog can be the way it is, it's bad enough that the homeless situation is what it is. But I'm talking about the basketball franchise, the Purple and Gold, the Lakers! I mean, they are so bad you could pass gas and they'll think it's perfume compared to what the Lakers are doing in Los Angeles. They are stinking up the city of Los Angeles. It is an atrocity. They are bad!"

The Lakers' Season Could Be Out Of Reach Before The Holiday Season

Stephen A. didn't stop there. As he went on to explain, the Lakers' season could be over before the end of the month with an interesting slate of games coming up on the schedule.

"They got four games coming up," continued Smith. "It's a 4-game homestand. Four games: the Sacramento Kings, the Brooklyn Nets, the Detroit Pistons, and the San Antonio Spurs. I said weeks ago: the Lakers' season might be over before Thanksgiving. That fourth game against San Antonio is on November 20th. If the Lakers can't win 2 of these games, it's a wrap. I mean, it's a wrap anyway, but I'm just talking about the stench. You might smell the stench from here to New York City if they lose three of these four games, or dare I say all four! That's what happens when you can't shoot."

Stephen A. suggested a number of potential trade targets for L.A., including Gordon Hayward and even Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

This little homestand for the Lakers will be an important moment of this season. If they can rally together and string together some wins here, it might avoid further embarrassment and may even save the season.

Either way, the Lakers are not in a good spot right now, and they need to start turning things around soon before they dig themselves a hole too deep to climb out of.

