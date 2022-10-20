Skip to main content

Stephen A. Smith Makes A Huge Mistake On First Take, Tells Molly Qerim She's Been ‘Eating Enough'

When it comes to sports talk shows, ESPN's 'First Take' is at the top of the ladder. With Stephen A. Smith, Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo, Molly Qerim, and a rotating list of guests, the show is a classic hit and features a lot of big names in the sports industry.

Still, things can get a little tense on the set of the show from time to time.

This week, Stephen A. found himself in some hot water with Molly after saying some questionable comments during one of the segments. While talking about Russo's birthday, and the possibility of getting a cake, Mr. Smith turned to the host and said the following:

 “Don’t eat any, Molly. You’ve been eating enough over the last... you ate my cake!"

After a look from Molly, Stephen A. quickly clarified his words.

“I’m not talking about how you look, you look great!” Smith said. “But she ate my cake! You look great, I’m just saying she ate my cake! That’s all I meant by that."

It ended with a joke from Molly, who gave a headline to the whole interaction.

“That’s about to go viral,” Qerim predicted. “I blame you when there’s a headline. Going viral, ‘Stephen A. tells Molly she eats too much cake,’ I see the headline now.”

It's a good thing that Smith walked back on his words, or it may have turned into a bigger scandal for him. Still, it hasn't stopped people from speculating about something else that may (or may not) be happening on the show.

NBA Fans Are Starting To Suspect A Relationship Between Stephen A. Smith And Molly Qerim

Back in May, rumors started to surface of a relationship between Stephen A. and Molly that was beyond professional. Jalen Rose (Qerim's ex-husband) eventually felt compelled to make a statement addressing the whole thing.

"In my personal relationship, it was laughable to me, to see [Molly Querim] and I mutually part ways, be in accord about why we’re parting ways, and still see people speculating on why," said Rose. "Not only speculating—in particular saying it was because her and Stephen A. Smith had a relationship. And… And, like, unequivocally, I’m not here to speak for what he does in his personal life or what she does in her personal life, I got love for both of them. We still 100. I would just say that for people who thought we parted ways because they have a relationship? Then I got some swampland in Detroit to sell you for top dollar. That is not why we split."

Whatever your opinion is on the faces of First Take, Stephen A. Smith is one who brings the most viewers. His daily takes and interesting perspectives are what have helped keep this show running for so long.

Of course, moments like these, with Molly and Stephen A. going back and forth, also illustrated that First Take can be good for laughs just as much as anything.

