Skip to main content

Stephen A. Smith Slams Anthony Davis For His Poor Performance vs. Pacers

Stephen A. Smith Slams Anthony Davis For His Poor Performance vs. Pacers

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have had a similar season, full of ups and downs, looking great one day and playing terribly the next one. The big man vowed to have a better season this one, and he showed flashes of that for some time, but after his recent outing, things have changed for AD. 

Many people criticized the Brow and his team after this performance, as they couldn't get the job done in front of the inspired Indiana Pacers and lost after Andrew Nembhard made a game-winning shot that killed the Lakers' hope to win. 

One of the people who criticized Davis, as well as the Lakers, was Stephen A. Smith, who didn't hold back when addressing the players and his efforts in the 4th quarter against the Pacers. 

Stephen A. Smith Slams Anthony Davis For His Poor Performance vs. Pacers

The controversial analyst couldn't believe that Anthony Davis only took two shots in the 4th quarter of the game, calling him out for wanting to be the first option of the team while struggling to carry them when things get difficult. 

“The way Anthony Davis has been playing, how the hell do you take two shots in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers?… Remember, he wants to be the number one option. Remember, it’s something he’s demanded. Remember, it’s something that the Lakers have openly and publicly have acquiesced to…For me, I look at Anthony Davis, and I’m saying ‘Ok, you wanna be that man? Demand the damn ball, get into some people’s faces, tell them to stop messing around and give you the damn ball,” Smith said.

AD knows he has to do better if he wants to become the main guy on the Lakers. He has the talent and if his body lets him, he should be more consistent on the court. Davis can be one of the best players in the league, but as long as he keeps posting these performances, he will remain a big question mark for the Lakers. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Stephen A. Smith Slams Anthony Davis For His Poor Performance vs. Pacers
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Slams Anthony Davis For His Poor Performance vs. Pacers

By Orlando Silva
Kobe Bryant Explained Why He Never Wanted To Be A Part Of The GOAT Debate: "I Will Never Say I Am Better Than Michael."
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Explained Why He Never Wanted To Be A Part Of The GOAT Debate: "I Will Never Say I Am Better Than Michael."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Messed Up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Name
NBA Media

Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Messed Up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Name

By Divij Kulkarni
The 10 Best NBA Players That Kawhi Leonard Beat In The NBA Finals
NBA

The 10 Best NBA Players That Kawhi Leonard Beat In The NBA Finals

By Nick Mac
Khris Middleton And James Harden's Return Dates Have Been Revealed
NBA Media

Khris Middleton And James Harden's Return Dates Have Been Revealed

By Orlando Silva
Luka Doncic Agrees That He Is Playing Slow And That Is Why Mavericks Are Playing Slower
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Agrees That He Is Playing Slow And That Is Why Mavericks Are Playing Slower

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Gave Important Advice To Zion Williamson On Dealing With Haters Who Say He Is Fat And Overweight
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Gave Important Advice To Zion Williamson On Dealing With Haters Who Say He Is Fat And Overweight

By Divij Kulkarni
Dwight Howard Finally Reveals Why He Requested A Trade From The Orlando Magic
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Finally Reveals Why He Requested A Trade From The Orlando Magic

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Gets Real On Why Shaquille O'Neal Hates Him And Has Beef With Him
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Gets Real On Why Shaquille O'Neal Hates Him And Has Beef With Him

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic Needs To Learn How To Play Without The Ball
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic Needs To Learn How To Play Without The Ball

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Dwight Howard Explains The Biggest Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Explains The Biggest Differences Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James

By Orlando Silva
Nia Long Seems To Have Moved On From Ime Udoka After Her Latest Instagram Photo
NBA Media

Nia Long Seems To Have Moved On From Ime Udoka After Her Latest Instagram Photo

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League

By Divij Kulkarni
Nikola Jokic Gives Valuable Advice On How The Houston Rockets Could Play Better
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Gives Valuable Advice On How The Houston Rockets Could Play Better

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic's 40-Point Trible Doubles Are Getting Boring: "Maybe To Do It With His Left Hand."
NBA Media

Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic's 40-Point Trible Doubles Are Getting Boring: "Maybe To Do It With His Left Hand."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal's Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson Reveals What Shaq Never Did For Her
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal's Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson Reveals What Shaq Never Did For Her

By Divij Kulkarni