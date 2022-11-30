Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have had a similar season, full of ups and downs, looking great one day and playing terribly the next one. The big man vowed to have a better season this one, and he showed flashes of that for some time, but after his recent outing, things have changed for AD.

Many people criticized the Brow and his team after this performance, as they couldn't get the job done in front of the inspired Indiana Pacers and lost after Andrew Nembhard made a game-winning shot that killed the Lakers' hope to win.

One of the people who criticized Davis, as well as the Lakers, was Stephen A. Smith, who didn't hold back when addressing the players and his efforts in the 4th quarter against the Pacers.

Stephen A. Smith Slams Anthony Davis For His Poor Performance vs. Pacers

The controversial analyst couldn't believe that Anthony Davis only took two shots in the 4th quarter of the game, calling him out for wanting to be the first option of the team while struggling to carry them when things get difficult.

“The way Anthony Davis has been playing, how the hell do you take two shots in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers?… Remember, he wants to be the number one option. Remember, it’s something he’s demanded. Remember, it’s something that the Lakers have openly and publicly have acquiesced to…For me, I look at Anthony Davis, and I’m saying ‘Ok, you wanna be that man? Demand the damn ball, get into some people’s faces, tell them to stop messing around and give you the damn ball,” Smith said.

AD knows he has to do better if he wants to become the main guy on the Lakers. He has the talent and if his body lets him, he should be more consistent on the court. Davis can be one of the best players in the league, but as long as he keeps posting these performances, he will remain a big question mark for the Lakers.

