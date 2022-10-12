Stephen Curry Had Beef With Draymond Green During A Game Because He Was Taking Too Many Bad Shots: "And I'm Gonna Shoot It Again!"

The Draymond Green and Jordan Poole scandal is apparently being forgotten by people, especially after the Warriors decided to fine Green for punching Poole, but not suspend him. The big man is returning to the team later this week, trying to pick things up where he left them and help the team compete in a very complex NBA season.

Even though the Dubs are putting this situation behind them, many fans haven't forgotten and they are still finding ways to tease the Warriors and Draymond. The 4x NBA champion made a huge mistake when he punched Poole. He apologized for it, but there are people who don't believe he was being honest when he did it.

Now, Green is set to return, but fans keep digging and finding old memories of Draymond being Draymond while trying to mess up with others.

A couple of months ago, Andre Iguodala revealed how Green and Stephen Curry beefed during a 2016 NBA playoffs game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry wasn't making the shots that he normally makes but kept trying. That situation upset Draymond, who didn't hesitate and called out the star of the team in the middle of the game.

"My favorite Steph story is, Draymond is going to be so mad at me, we were in Portland, I think you might have been out for a couple of games and you came back," Iguodala said to Steph Curry. "So he's just trying to in his legs figure it out, like he's gotta get his attempts. Alright, and I get it! So he hadn't gotten back to his groove yet right, so he might be you know he 2/12 or whatever."

Dray wasn't having any of that and started yelling, with Iggy trying to calm him down.

"Draymond start getting Draymond," Iguodala said to Curry. 'Hey man it's the Warriors! This a Steph Curry show but it's not just the Steph Curry, it's the Warriors.' I'm like Draymond just chill man, jet let him. 'No g we working hard out here too!'"

At some point, Curry heard all the things Green was saying, but that didn't change his mind. He would do his thing no matter what, regardless of how bad he was shooting and how mad Draymond was at him.

"So, Steph took another shot and [Draymond] going crazy," Iguodala said. "So like, [Steph] looked at me one time and was like 'yo who he yelling at?' I'm like, I don't know. [Steph] was like 'Draymond what did you say?' Draymond was like 'man you took a bad shot!' Then [Steph] looked at me and was like 'and I'm gonna shoot it again!'"

After that moment, Steph went nuts, hitting shots consistently and leading the Warriors to a big win. That's the famous game where he yelled 'I'm back,' which knowing what we know now, could have been a message to his teammate.

The relationship between these two has improved a lot since that moment, and they don't hesitate to praise each other, although Curry didn't sound so happy when Draymond attacked Jordan Poole. One would expect that this thing stays in the past and the Dubs get ready to defend their championship without having internal issues later in the season.