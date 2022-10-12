Skip to main content

Stephen Curry Had Beef With Draymond Green During A Game Because He Was Taking Too Many Bad Shots: "And I'm Gonna Shoot It Again!"

Stephen Curry Had Beef With Draymond Green During A Game Because He Was Taking Too Many Bad Shots: "And I'm Gonna Shoot It Again!"

The Draymond Green and Jordan Poole scandal is apparently being forgotten by people, especially after the Warriors decided to fine Green for punching Poole, but not suspend him. The big man is returning to the team later this week, trying to pick things up where he left them and help the team compete in a very complex NBA season. 

Even though the Dubs are putting this situation behind them, many fans haven't forgotten and they are still finding ways to tease the Warriors and Draymond. The 4x NBA champion made a huge mistake when he punched Poole. He apologized for it, but there are people who don't believe he was being honest when he did it.

Now, Green is set to return, but fans keep digging and finding old memories of Draymond being Draymond while trying to mess up with others. 

Stephen Curry Had Beef With Draymond Green During A Game Because He Was Taking Too Many Bad Shots

A couple of months ago, Andre Iguodala revealed how Green and Stephen Curry beefed during a 2016 NBA playoffs game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry wasn't making the shots that he normally makes but kept trying. That situation upset Draymond, who didn't hesitate and called out the star of the team in the middle of the game.

"My favorite Steph story is, Draymond is going to be so mad at me, we were in Portland, I think you might have been out for a couple of games and you came back," Iguodala said to Steph Curry. "So he's just trying to in his legs figure it out, like he's gotta get his attempts. Alright, and I get it! So he hadn't gotten back to his groove yet right, so he might be you know he 2/12 or whatever."

Dray wasn't having any of that and started yelling, with Iggy trying to calm him down.

"Draymond start getting Draymond," Iguodala said to Curry. 'Hey man it's the Warriors! This a Steph Curry show but it's not just the Steph Curry, it's the Warriors.' I'm like Draymond just chill man, jet let him. 'No g we working hard out here too!'"

At some point, Curry heard all the things Green was saying, but that didn't change his mind. He would do his thing no matter what, regardless of how bad he was shooting and how mad Draymond was at him.

"So, Steph took another shot and [Draymond] going crazy," Iguodala said. "So like, [Steph] looked at me one time and was like 'yo who he yelling at?' I'm like, I don't know. [Steph] was like 'Draymond what did you say?' Draymond was like 'man you took a bad shot!' Then [Steph] looked at me and was like 'and I'm gonna shoot it again!'"

After that moment, Steph went nuts, hitting shots consistently and leading the Warriors to a big win. That's the famous game where he yelled 'I'm back,' which knowing what we know now, could have been a message to his teammate. 

The relationship between these two has improved a lot since that moment, and they don't hesitate to praise each other, although Curry didn't sound so happy when Draymond attacked Jordan Poole. One would expect that this thing stays in the past and the Dubs get ready to defend their championship without having internal issues later in the season. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Stephen Curry Had Beef With Draymond Green During A Game Because He Was Taking Too Many Bad Shots: "And I'm Gonna Shoot It Again!"
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Had Beef With Draymond Green During A Game Because He Was Taking Too Many Bad Shots: "And I'm Gonna Shoot It Again!"

By Orlando Silva
300203548_801706914414344_5536032168644436596_n
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says Draymond Green Broke Warriors Trust After He Punched Jordan Poole, But He Is Giving Him The Benefit Of The Doubt

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dwight Howard vs. Damian Lillard Career Comparison: Which Future Hall Of Famer Has Had The Better Career?
NBA

Dwight Howard vs. Damian Lillard Career Comparison: Which Future Hall Of Famer Has Had The Better Career?

By Eddie Bitar
NBA Fans Don't Like The New NBA Team Bench Rules: "League Gone Soft"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Don't Like The New NBA Team Bench Rules: "League Gone Soft"

By Gautam Varier
Byron Scott Reveals The Trick To Guarding Michael Jordan: "I Never Got Him Pissed Off... You Don’t Talk Trash To Him So He Could Go Off For 60. You Tryna Kill Him With Kindness."
NBA Media

Byron Scott Reveals The Trick To Guarding Michael Jordan: "I Never Got Him Pissed Off... You Don’t Talk Trash To Him So He Could Go Off For 60. You Tryna Kill Him With Kindness."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
20 NBA Players Who Missed The Most Free Throws In History
NBA

20 NBA Players Who Missed The Most Free Throws In History

By Eddie Bitar
NBA Fans Respond To How Many Wins Will The Lakers Have This Season: "They Are A Play-In Team And Far From Championship Tier"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Respond To How Many Wins Will The Lakers Have This Season: "They Are A Play-In Team And Far From Championship Tier"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Champions With The Best Regular Season Records: 1995-96 Chicago Bulls Are Still Unbeatable With 72-10
NBA

NBA Champions With The Best Regular Season Records: 1995-96 Chicago Bulls Are Still Unbeatable With 72-10

By Kyle Daubs
20 Players With The Most 10-Steal Games In NBA History
NBA

20 Players With The Most 10-Steal Games In NBA History

By Kyle Daubs
Stephen Curry On Similarities Between Him And Giannis Antetokounmpo: "The Fact That He Acknowledges It Shows He Has That Killer Instinct Of What's Going To Motivate Him This Year"
NBA Media

Stephen Curry On Similarities Between Him And Giannis Antetokounmpo: "The Fact That He Acknowledges It Shows He Has That Killer Instinct Of What's Going To Motivate Him This Year"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Warriors Players Hilariously Reveal Who On The Team Has The Messiest Locker: Stephen Curry Says It's Jordan Poole!
NBA Media

Warriors Players Hilariously Reveal Who On The Team Has The Messiest Locker: Stephen Curry Says It's Jordan Poole!

By Gautam Varier
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And LeBron James Are The Only Players Who Are In The Top 10 In 3 Major Stat Categories
NBA Media

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And LeBron James Are The Only Players Who Are In The Top 10 In 3 Major Stat Categories

By Divij Kulkarni
Iman Shumpert Believes The Lakers Can Win The Title If They're Healthy: "AD And Bron In The Playoffs Is Going To Be Dangerous. Patrick Beverley In The Playoffs Is An Issue."
NBA Media

Iman Shumpert Believes The Lakers Can Win The Title If They're Healthy: "AD And Bron In The Playoffs Is Going To Be Dangerous. Patrick Beverley In The Playoffs Is An Issue."

By Gautam Varier
Isiah Thomas Said Michael Jordan Was The Best He'd Ever Seen Even Before MJ Won His First NBA Championship
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Said Michael Jordan Was The Best He'd Ever Seen Even Before MJ Won His First NBA Championship

By Divij Kulkarni
Luka Doncic Hilariously Confirms Rumor That He Has Gotten Quicker This Offseason: "Ask The Guys Who Have Been In Practice."
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Hilariously Confirms Rumor That He Has Gotten Quicker This Offseason: "Ask The Guys Who Have Been In Practice."

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Think Kobe Bryant Is The Greatest Player Ever After Michael Jordan And 2008 Redeem Team Documentary Proves That
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Kobe Bryant Is The Greatest Player Ever After Michael Jordan And 2008 Redeem Team Documentary Proves That

By Aikansh Chaudhary