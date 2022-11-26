Stephen Curry Praises Wife Ayesha's Cooking While Explaining How He Added 15 Pounds Of Muscle

Skip to main content

Stephen Curry has thrived off of being a bit smaller and quite quick, his incredible motor helps him get all around the floor and get in position for his shots. The Golden State superstar has been running rings around opposition defenders in the NBA for a while now. However, a big knock against him at times has been a perceived lack of strength, and that's something he has slowly addressed as he has gotten older. 

Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history, but there is a lot more to his game than that. He can cut and his off-ball movement is exemplary. And while his defense was seen as being poor for years, he has added the strength to be above average on that end as well. Curry is noticeably more muscular than he was in his younger days too, and that sort of thing draws questions.

Stephen Curry's Quick And Witty Response To How He Gained 15 Pounds Of Muscle

Stephen Curry is a charmer when it comes to fans and the media, he is really hard to hate. And he's exceptionally intelligent too, often giving intelligent and witty answers to questions. The other big identifier for Steph is the love he has for his wife, Ayesha, who shares and celebrates all of his successes, as he does in hers. So when Curry was asked about his gains, he quickly gave a shoutout to his wife. 

Reporter: "Steve said pre-game that you told him you’ve gained 15 pounds since your unanimous MVP season. Is that the number? How? I mean, I’m sure that wasn’t a one-year thing, it was gradual.”

Stephen Curry: “Lot of good Ayesha’s cooking right there.”

Ayesha Curry is the real chef in the family, although that is Steph's nickname. She has written cookbooks, and she also hosted her show on the Food Network. So it's not surprising that she has Steph's meals planned out to maximize his abilities, the two have always been a power couple. 

Curry's newfound strength is going a long way in helping him dominate, he is scoring over 31 points per game and showing better durability than ever. Steph has it in him to win another Finals MVP if the Warriors can get their act together, and if the team's leaders are to be believed, then that is already happening

